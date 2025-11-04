7 Southern Snacks The Rest Of The Country Doesn't Know About

There's no doubt that Americans love to snack, no matter what part of the country they're in. According to a 2023 study published in the journal Nutrients, nine in 10 American adults consume at least one snack per day. But snacks play a special and central role in the South, whether featured in potluck luncheonettes, cocktail parties, barbecues, and crawfish boils, or simply feeding folks on the go. Like Southern cuisine in general, they reflect this region's unique history, robust agriculture and geography, and diverse cultural influences. Whether you're looking for a savory pick-me-up or a sweet treat, there's something for every hankering.

Many Southern snack staples are available nationwide. You can find pork rinds in Whole Foods (try adding a dash of hot sauce to give them a tasty, regional kick), and hushpuppies have become sports bar staples from coast to coast. However, as folks from the South can tell you, other snacks have stayed local. You might have to go down to New Orleans to get proper cracklins — spicy, Cajun pork rinds — or Charleston for benne wafers the way grandma used to make them. For Southerners up north, out west, or around the world, snacks like these taste like home and help define what it means to be there. Hard to find elsewhere, these snacks are some of the South's best-kept secrets.