The Best Method For Boiling Crawfish To Avoid Overcooking

Cooking up crawfish might sound simple — and it is, but just like with shrimp and similar types of seafood, it's possible to overcook them. But with a few tips, you can achieve perfectly cooked crawfish, so all you'll have to worry about is how to eat them like a pro at the boil. While Tasting Table has gathered 11 etiquette rules to follow when attending a crawfish boil, we turned to another for the best advice on preparing and cooking the seafood.

Chef Johnnie Gale of Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood details the easiest way to cook crawfish perfectly. "Boil crawfish for five minutes and turn off the burner," she explains. "Let the crawfish soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Bring water and seasoning to a rolling boil, then add your vegetables and sausage. Once water is back to a boil it's time to add the crawfish. Some add a stick of butter in this step. The butter some say will help them peel easier."