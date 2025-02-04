The Best Method For Boiling Crawfish To Avoid Overcooking
Cooking up crawfish might sound simple — and it is, but just like with shrimp and similar types of seafood, it's possible to overcook them. But with a few tips, you can achieve perfectly cooked crawfish, so all you'll have to worry about is how to eat them like a pro at the boil. While Tasting Table has gathered 11 etiquette rules to follow when attending a crawfish boil, we turned to another for the best advice on preparing and cooking the seafood.
Chef Johnnie Gale of Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood details the easiest way to cook crawfish perfectly. "Boil crawfish for five minutes and turn off the burner," she explains. "Let the crawfish soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Bring water and seasoning to a rolling boil, then add your vegetables and sausage. Once water is back to a boil it's time to add the crawfish. Some add a stick of butter in this step. The butter some say will help them peel easier."
Signs crawfish is overcooked
If you have experience cooking shrimp, you might know how easy it is to overcook them, making them tough. Crawfish are roughly twice the size of typical shrimp, but crawfish are also quite similar to lobsters. This is why you can expect similar results with a chewy texture if the seafood is overcooked. A few signs that crawfish are cooked include a bright red color, a split in the shell, and a firm texture when you give them a squeeze. Crawfish also tend to float when they're cooked through and ready to be taken up.
Once the crawfish and the rest of the boil are ready, Gale suggests a way of serving the boil for an easy cleanup too. "Drain crawfish and pour them out onto a newspaper-lined table," she says. "Yes, I said newspaper, so start collecting now to have for crawfish season." Once everyone is done eating, all you have to do is crumple up the newspaper with all the crawfish peelings and corn cobs inside. With these tips you'll be ready to host your own crawfish boil without a hitch.