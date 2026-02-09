Julia Child's Take On Chocolate Mousse Is A Light, Heavenly Bite

Few desserts are more evocative in French cuisine than a decadently creamy chocolate mousse. And if anyone embodies the spirit of simple French cuisine that folks can make at home, it's Julia Child. When you put the two together, well, you're guaranteed a sure hit. In Julia's world, however, you don't just make a chocolate mousse — you make mousseline au chocolat, a lighter, heavenly version of the popular dessert. But how is that different from a normal chocolate mousse?

Julia Child's mousseline recipe relies on French meringue instead of the heavy whipping cream generally used in mousse, which gives the dessert a fluffier texture. This substitution makes the finished mousseline much lighter because it contains less fat. The recipe incorporates both egg yolks and whites, but they are processed separately, and added at specific times. The egg whites are beaten with a little sugar (that's the French meringue part) and folded into the mixture instead of cream at the end. Child's recipe also incorporates orange liquor and strong brewed coffee for a deep and layered flavor.

On its website, the Julia Child Foundation refers to the mousseline as "queen among chocolate mousses." If you follow her recipe tips to the letter you too can do this at home, perhaps with a bit of practice. The recipe is very like her chocolate mousse made with eggs, which doesn't have any liquor.