5 Low-Calorie IPAs, Ranked Worst To Best

Few things rival a crisp, refreshing beer when the hankering strikes. Whether you're sitting on the beach or tailgating on game day, the fizzy commingling of sweetness and bitterness hits right. That is, until you feel bloated and uncomfortable. Enter the low-calorie IPA.

If you are new to IPAs, let's do a bit of an overview. Pale ales evolved in England in the early 1700's as a substitute to the typical, dark, highly malty beers, namely stouts and porters. Pale ales are lighter (golden and amber) and more hoppy than malty (or a balanced hybrid of both). Now take that tasty pale ale and amp it up with more hoppy goodness and you have an IPA. There are many different styles of IPA, but in general, this beer is more bitter and citrusy than a traditional pale ale. Turns out, in the late 18th century, brewers added extra hops (and alcohol) to pale ales to ensure they withstood the long transoceanic journeys. Once the beer landed on Indian shores, a new fan base emerged.

Back to low-calorie beer. Since I like drinking beer, but hate feeling distended, I decided to sample some nationally available, low-calorie IPAs. I sampled five brands and ranked them from my least to my most favorite. Since they were all pretty good, it's not really a worst-to-best scenario here. Read on to discover the beers that delivered the perfect balance of hop-forward, citrusy bitterness, coupled with subtle sweetness from malt — all with fewer calories and carbs.