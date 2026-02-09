No Powdered Sugar? This Everyday Appliance Can Make Some Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweetening your homemade desserts can often be a matter of taste, depending on whether you want a subtle sweetness, something with rich caramel notes, or add chewiness from liquid sweeteners. But there are some recipes where you can't make substitutes. A smooth frosting, shiny glaze, or some no-bake desserts rely on the fine texture of powdered sugar for the right results. If you're in a pinch, you can make your own powdered sugar with granulated sugar and a coffee grinder.

It's really as simple as adding the sugar and blitzing it until it becomes a fine powder, but for the best results, there are a few tips to keep in mind. First, this only works with blade coffee grinders, which are sometimes sold as spice grinders, and essentially work like mini food processors. For the fluffiest powdered sugar, start with white granulated sugar — other types of sugar, such as turbinado or coconut sugar, will work too. Just avoid using brown sugar or muscovado, as the high molasses content makes it too sticky to give you a true powder. If you're using the sugar immediately you won't need to worry about clumping, but if you plan to make a big batch for later, add a tablespoon of cornstarch for every cup of granulated sugar you blitz.

You'll notice that as you grind, the volume of the sugar will increase. A cup of granulated sugar will give you around 1 ¾ to 2 cups of powdered sugar. Grinding the sugar will not affect the weight, however, so if the recipe calls for 5 ounces of powdered sugar, you need to start with 5 ounces of granulated sugar.