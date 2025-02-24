Blade Grinders: What They Are And When To Use Them For Your Coffee Beans

If you buy your coffee beans whole, you probably know that experts recommend grinding them just before you brew, and it's not just for the pleasure of the ritual. There are scientific reasons why coffee tastes and smells better when freshly ground. The next logical question becomes what to grind them with. Sure, you could go old-school with a hand-cranked machine or upscale with a fancy burr grinder like the coffee shops use, but most people who buy whole bean coffee use a blade grinder.

Advertisement

This small, inexpensive, and widely available tool is about as simple as it gets: just a small compartment for the beans and a single blade that spins around when you turn it on. If you've ever used a string trimmer in your garden, the concept is similar. The blade slices through whatever it encounters, whether that's a whole bean or a chunk that's already been cut. You may notice that the particles are not very uniform, and the machine doesn't have a way to control the size. Basically, the longer you grind, the smaller the particles get.