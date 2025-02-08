Why Bobby Flay Owns 2 Different Coffee Grinders

Enter grinder #2. Bobby Flay shared, "You get a much stronger, fresher flavor if you grind your own black pepper, coriander, cumin, mustard, nutmeg, and cinnamon." But spices and fresh herbs leave their own residues when you grind them up, and if you also use your spice grinder for coffee grinding, you are bound to have coffee grounds seasoned with the essence of mustard, hints of cumin, or some other spice.

To get rid of those residues from past grindings, you could grind a little rice or bread in your grinder. This simple trick will clean your electric spice grinder as well as your coffee grinder. Still, unless you like your coffee to taste like your spice cabinet, having separate grinders for each task is a smart move.

Do you need two grinders? If you have the storage space, Flay notes that you don't have to go for high-end grinders. You can find one on Amazon for under $20. If you don't have a lot of extra shelf space, there are a few grinders on the market that are coffee and spice grinders. They remove the potential for cross-contamination by having separate grinding bowls for your coffee beans and your spices; however, you might have to pay a little more. KitchenAid's coffee and spice grinder will set you back approximately $60.

