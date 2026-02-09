David Bromstad Names This Kitchen Countertop As Stylish And Practically 'Indestructible'

Choosing a material for your kitchen countertops is no easy feat. There are so many options out there, each with its own set of highlights and flaws. But home design star David Bromstad does make a case for one stone in particular, calling it beautiful, high-end, and "basically indestructible": Quartz.

The television star highlighted quartz countertops on an episode of his HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home", where he says, "You can put anything — hot, cold, whatever — on it." Quartz is known for being incredibly durable, and on top of its temperature capabilities, you can also rest assured that it won't crack or chip very easily. You don't want to clunk an extremely hot pan right on it, as the resin on the countertop might not be heat resistant, but quartz is certainly more fool-proof than marble or granite.

This is because it's non-porous, so there's less of a chance of stains developing. For the same reason, it's one of the easiest materials to keep clean and germ-free, and it doesn't require re-sealing. On top of all of that, quartz is extremely versatile, with endless color options available, as well as extremely consistent patterns. Plus, it's a sought-after material, so it might even increase the value of your home.