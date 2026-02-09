David Bromstad Names This Kitchen Countertop As Stylish And Practically 'Indestructible'
Choosing a material for your kitchen countertops is no easy feat. There are so many options out there, each with its own set of highlights and flaws. But home design star David Bromstad does make a case for one stone in particular, calling it beautiful, high-end, and "basically indestructible": Quartz.
The television star highlighted quartz countertops on an episode of his HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home", where he says, "You can put anything — hot, cold, whatever — on it." Quartz is known for being incredibly durable, and on top of its temperature capabilities, you can also rest assured that it won't crack or chip very easily. You don't want to clunk an extremely hot pan right on it, as the resin on the countertop might not be heat resistant, but quartz is certainly more fool-proof than marble or granite.
This is because it's non-porous, so there's less of a chance of stains developing. For the same reason, it's one of the easiest materials to keep clean and germ-free, and it doesn't require re-sealing. On top of all of that, quartz is extremely versatile, with endless color options available, as well as extremely consistent patterns. Plus, it's a sought-after material, so it might even increase the value of your home.
The downsides of quartz countertops
All of that being said, there are some downsides to quartz countertops too. It's a very heavy material that's notoriously difficult to install, and it needs a lot of weight to support it. UV rays can also impact the color of quartz, so it shouldn't be placed in extremely strong, direct sunlight.
It also doesn't come cheap. Quartz countertops will generally cost more than natural stone but prices do fluctuate. Depending on where you live and what you're looking for, you're probably looking at somewhere around $80 per square foot for quartz versus $70 for granite or $64 for solid surface. Laminate typically starts at just $34 per square foot.
Finally, the seams can sometimes be noticeable on lighter colored quartz, so a darker option is usually best. But overall, when it comes to the pros and cons of quartz, the good tends to outweigh the bad, and manufacturers will often offer lengthy warranty deals on quartz because of its durability, so if anything goes wrong, you can hopefully get it fixed quite easily. However, quartz counters should last for years, if Bromstad's predictions are anything to go by.