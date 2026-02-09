Keep Hush Puppies From Falling Apart With One Easy Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Deep South has some pretty epic carbs. And while cornbread is one of the most classic examples of Southern comfort food, the hushpuppy takes the sweet and savory goodness of cornmeal to new heights. A classic hush puppy recipe blends cornmeal with milk, butter, eggs, aromatics, and baking powder to form a thick batter that is then shaped into balls and deep fried. A common issue that arises with hush puppies is compromised structural integrity. So, we consulted Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, to help you keep homemade hush puppies from falling apart.

According to chef Bennett, "in my experience [disintegrating hush puppies] happens more when the batter is too wet." A visual and tactile indicator that your hush puppy batter is too wet is that it's thin and watery. A hush puppy batter should be thick and stiff, similar to cookie dough. You should be able to easily roll the batter into balls or scoop them with an ice cream scoop, and they should hold their shape when left standing on a plate. If your batter is too thin, says chef Bennett, "this can often be fixed by adding more cornmeal or flour." Flour is the ultimate binding agent that hush puppies need to keep the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in harmony while also thickening the batter. And the golden ratio to memorize for the most tender hush puppies is three parts cornmeal to one part flour.