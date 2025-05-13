Prevent Gritty Hush Puppies For Good With The Help Of One Ingredient

Golden brown and crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, the Southern carby delicacy known as hush puppies certainly stands out among other breads. What makes hush puppies different from, let's say, dinner rolls, is the core ingredient in the batter: cornmeal. When you walk down the grocery store aisle, however, there are different types of cornmeal, and there are specific types that you must grab so that the texture on the inside of the hush puppies is fluffy — and not gritty (gross).

The best option to obtain the ideal texture in hush puppies is stone-ground cornmeal, which has a finer texture because it's ground between stones compared to being processed by a machine. If you can't find stone-ground cornmeal specifically, any other type of fine or medium-ground cornmeal will result in the right consistency as well.

There are also different colors of cornmeal based on what kind of corn is used, but opt for yellow cornmeal to keep the classic color of deep-fried hush puppies. Recipes also call for all-purpose flour, which will balance out the texture that even fine cornmeal provides in every bite. And if you can't find the right type of cornmeal, you can process it in a blender or spice grinder to obtain a finer consistency.