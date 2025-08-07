This Seasonal Spin On Hush Puppies Makes The Most Of All That Extra Homegrown Squash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's squash for all seasons, any one of which has a variety of delicious uses. Both good and "gourd" for you, squash is chock full of essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and more. If you've found yourself with a surplus of summer squash, there are plenty of sweet and savory summer squash recipes to make quick work of your abundant harvest. For fans of fried foods, try a spin on a classic Southern hush puppies recipe by adding a generous portion of squash into the mix.

Hush puppies are traditionally made by deep-frying spheres of cornmeal batter into crisp fritters. The interplay of tender squash and hearty fried batter makes this spin on standard hush puppies particularly delicious for the summer season. With a taste and texture that can't be beat, you can easily adjust the recipe to suit your spice and taste preferences or add an extra flourish of flavor to your hush puppies by preparing your own scratch-made buttermilk.

While yellow summer squash is preferable for its sweeter taste, you can change up your recipe by mixing in other types like zucchini or pattypan. If you're working with veggies from your home garden, let the season's bounty dictate your hush puppy recipe. From there, the only limit is your own creativity.