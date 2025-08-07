This Seasonal Spin On Hush Puppies Makes The Most Of All That Extra Homegrown Squash
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's squash for all seasons, any one of which has a variety of delicious uses. Both good and "gourd" for you, squash is chock full of essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and more. If you've found yourself with a surplus of summer squash, there are plenty of sweet and savory summer squash recipes to make quick work of your abundant harvest. For fans of fried foods, try a spin on a classic Southern hush puppies recipe by adding a generous portion of squash into the mix.
Hush puppies are traditionally made by deep-frying spheres of cornmeal batter into crisp fritters. The interplay of tender squash and hearty fried batter makes this spin on standard hush puppies particularly delicious for the summer season. With a taste and texture that can't be beat, you can easily adjust the recipe to suit your spice and taste preferences or add an extra flourish of flavor to your hush puppies by preparing your own scratch-made buttermilk.
While yellow summer squash is preferable for its sweeter taste, you can change up your recipe by mixing in other types like zucchini or pattypan. If you're working with veggies from your home garden, let the season's bounty dictate your hush puppy recipe. From there, the only limit is your own creativity.
Tips for the most satisfying summer squash puppies
With fried foods, it's best to exercise extreme caution around hot oil and deep-frying equipment. Use a high smoke point oil such as peanut, canola, or vegetable, and let your fritters fry until crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. For the best texture, steam your summer squash first until it fully tenderizes and then remove the outer skin before stirring it into your cornmeal batter. Add fresh minced jalapeño for extra heat, taking care to remove the seeds and stems first. If using minced onions, drain any excess moisture before adding them to your hush puppy mixture.
Making your own buttermilk will definitely elevate this recipe, but you can always opt for a store-bought version like Organic Valley Low Fat Cultured Buttermilk. Depending on the size you want for your hush puppies, use an ice cream or cookie scoop to ensure each piece is consistently portioned before frying.
As for flavor, there are plenty of options for mixing your favorite spices into the squash and cornmeal batter before frying. Try using any one of the best Cajun seasonings in your mixture or even just a simple helping of freshly cracked black pepper and garlic powder. Sprinkle fresh green herbs over the top of your just-out-of-the-fryer hush puppies for a lively presentation. Prepare a remoulade or aioli to serve on the side for dipping to complement the sweet and savory summer squash fritters.