This Once-Popular '90s Chain Is Officially Closing — But Some Locations Will Get A New Life
It's no secret that sit-down chain restaurants have been struggling for a while, and now a long-running child of the '90s is about to get the axe from its parent company. Major names like TGI Friday's and Red Lobster have made headlines declaring bankruptcy in recent years, and since then even more restaurant chains like Bar Louie went bankrupt in 2025. Many of these brands managed to survive a bit longer through restructuring or purchases, but, unfortunately for fans of Caribbean food, Bahama Breeze won't be so lucky.
Darden Restaurants, the parent company behind big names like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, announced in an official press release that Bahama Breeze is "no longer a strategic priority." While the company had apparently been exploring options for the brand, Darden has decided to put the brand out to pasture. 14 of its remaining 28 locations will be closed permanently by April 5, 2026, while the remaining 14 will be converted into another Darden brand restaurant, although there are no specifics as to which brands those might be.
It's no secret that the chain had been struggling for years. Bahama Breeze had already shut down 15 locations last year, so the writing has been on the wall for some time. The conversions of the remaining restaurants will reportedly take place over the next 12-to-18 months. A full list of which locations will be closing and converting can be found on Darden's website.
Bahama Breeze is being shuttered by Darden after 30 years in business
Founded in Orlando, Florida, in 1996, Bahama Breeze was actually a Darden original. The theme was tropical and Caribbean inspired, with a diverse menu featuring dishes like jerk chicken, yuca fries, and Cuban black bean soup, along with grilled seafood, burgers, and more. It also pushed a lot of tiki-adjacent and tropical drinks like mai tais and frozen margaritas.
The chain got off to a hot start in the '90s and grew to 37 locations by the beginning of the next decade, but it never quite achieved full liftoff as a major nationwide name. It shrunk and grew in fit-and-starts over the years but was seemingly on the upswing before the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking at 43 locations in 2019. It even survived the pandemic, but overall chain restaurant industry struggles seem to have taken their toll. Bahama Breeze's sales declined annually since 2022.
During that time, Darden's full slate of restaurants has been outperforming the market. It appears that the company simply saw Bahama Breeze as not worth it anymore, and a drag on the bottom line. While it's unfortunate that a rather unique offering like Bahama Breeze will be closing its doors, such is life in the cutthroat world of chain dining in 2026.