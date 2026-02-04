This Once-Popular '90s Chain Is Officially Closing — But Some Locations Will Get A New Life

It's no secret that sit-down chain restaurants have been struggling for a while, and now a long-running child of the '90s is about to get the axe from its parent company. Major names like TGI Friday's and Red Lobster have made headlines declaring bankruptcy in recent years, and since then even more restaurant chains like Bar Louie went bankrupt in 2025. Many of these brands managed to survive a bit longer through restructuring or purchases, but, unfortunately for fans of Caribbean food, Bahama Breeze won't be so lucky.

Darden Restaurants, the parent company behind big names like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, announced in an official press release that Bahama Breeze is "no longer a strategic priority." While the company had apparently been exploring options for the brand, Darden has decided to put the brand out to pasture. 14 of its remaining 28 locations will be closed permanently by April 5, 2026, while the remaining 14 will be converted into another Darden brand restaurant, although there are no specifics as to which brands those might be.

It's no secret that the chain had been struggling for years. Bahama Breeze had already shut down 15 locations last year, so the writing has been on the wall for some time. The conversions of the remaining restaurants will reportedly take place over the next 12-to-18 months. A full list of which locations will be closing and converting can be found on Darden's website.