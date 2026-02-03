Lowe's New Belt Turns Your 5-Gallon Bucket Into The Super Bowl Snack MVP
With the Big Game upon us, it's time to start refining your hosting game plan, so everything goes smoothly. Because if you've ever hosted a Super Bowl party at home, you know you will spend lots of time in the kitchen instead of watching the game if you don't plan adequately. And we have just the thing to make your football viewing even better: Lowe's Earn Your Sunday bucket organizer, a nifty belt that transforms its 5-gallon utility bucket into a portable, high-capacity hosting station for just. $14.98.
Just in time for the Super Bowl, Lowe's functional tool belt is designed to clasp securely to its iconic blue bucket. Made from sturdy polyester, it features four deep, functional pockets to hold everything you need to enjoy the game with friends, or even on your own if you so desire. Simply fill the bucket with ice to chill your drinks and mixers, and use the pockets to store some of your favorite football-watching snacks, condiments, cutlery, BBQ tools, and yes, even the remote.
This portable solution will easily travel from garage to kitchen to living room to tailgate, so you won't miss a minute of the action. If you're outside tending the grill, keep it close to store your tongs and seasonings to quickly grab them without wasting time having to look around, all while you have an ice cold bevvy at your fingertips, too.
How to put the Lowe's bucket toolbelt to work
Lowe's developed this bucket toolbelt organizer under the DIY chain's commitment to providing "products that work hard on Sunday so you can enjoy more football," and indeed, it has many useful applications. For instance, you could turn it into a DIY Bloody Mary bar with condiments and garnishes such as celery sticks and various pickled vegetables stashed in the pockets, and a chilled bottle of vodka and ready-made mix in the bucket. Not a fan of spicy cocktails? Mix a batch of your favorite, bottle it, and keep two or three well-chilled in the bucket, and fit your plastic cups in the pockets.
You could also try it as a mobile snack bar. Instead of drinks, put two or three different dips like hummus and a classic onion dip in bowls over the ice, and fill the pockets with dippable things like veggie sticks, potato chips, or pita crisps. Or how about making a salsa and guacamole bar with tortilla chips in the pockets? There are lots of creative ideas you can explore!
Best of all, when it's not functioning as your best mate on gameday, the bucket toolbelt's functionality makes it a great solution for everyday storage in and around the house. Pretty cool, huh?