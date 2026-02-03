Lowe's New Belt Turns Your 5-Gallon Bucket Into The Super Bowl Snack MVP

With the Big Game upon us, it's time to start refining your hosting game plan, so everything goes smoothly. Because if you've ever hosted a Super Bowl party at home, you know you will spend lots of time in the kitchen instead of watching the game if you don't plan adequately. And we have just the thing to make your football viewing even better: Lowe's Earn Your Sunday bucket organizer, a nifty belt that transforms its 5-gallon utility bucket into a portable, high-capacity hosting station for just. $14.98.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Lowe's functional tool belt is designed to clasp securely to its iconic blue bucket. Made from sturdy polyester, it features four deep, functional pockets to hold everything you need to enjoy the game with friends, or even on your own if you so desire. Simply fill the bucket with ice to chill your drinks and mixers, and use the pockets to store some of your favorite football-watching snacks, condiments, cutlery, BBQ tools, and yes, even the remote.

This portable solution will easily travel from garage to kitchen to living room to tailgate, so you won't miss a minute of the action. If you're outside tending the grill, keep it close to store your tongs and seasonings to quickly grab them without wasting time having to look around, all while you have an ice cold bevvy at your fingertips, too.