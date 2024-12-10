For The Best Bloody Mary Cocktail, You Need To Fire Up The Grill

As a brunch staple with seemingly unlimited garnish options, the bloody mary is often described as the perfect morning drink for many reasons, including its variety of flavors. If you think you've had the perfect bloody mary, think again. With classic ingredients and a grill, you can make yourself the new best bloody mary cocktail you've ever had. By doing this, the flavors of fruits and vegetables are concentrated because direct heat cooks the food on the outside while preserving the flavor on the inside. Additionally, using certain types of charcoal or wood can infuse additional flavor into the fruits and vegetables.

Advertisement

To start your bloody mary cocktail grilling adventure, brown tomatoes, lemons, peppers, onions, and celery stalks on high heat for about five minutes, or until you see that a nice char has formed. Once the ingredients have been taken off the grill and are cooled, add the tomatoes and celery to a food processor and blend them with your other ingredients, including juice from your grilled lemon, until smooth. From there, continue with your normal preparation for the drink and add one of your grilled celery stalks for garnish.