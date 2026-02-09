Boston's Best Italian Restaurant Is A Must-Visit When In Beantown

If you're looking for top-tier Italian food, Boston is where you want to be. A stronghold for European immigrants since its foundation, Boston's rich food culture was shaped in large part by its implants, many of whom came from Italy in the late 1800s. The Italian American cuisine we know and love grew into its own during this time, and there are still countless old-school restaurants honoring the best of it around the city. At the same time, there are also plenty of chefs providing more modern takes on traditional dishes.

Everyone has their favorite spots, but in our books, there's one that's a must-visit: Bar Volpe. The brainchild of Chef Karen Akunowicz, Bar Volpe specializes in Southern Italian cooking. Akunowicz learned how to make pasta from a group of "nonnas", or Italian grandmothers, in Modena and spent time working in top kitchens around the historic city before landing back in Beantown.

The James Beard-award winner and former Top Chef contestant went on to experiment with a number of other cuisines before returning to her roots with Fox & The Knife, a renowned Southie restaurant known for its warm stuffed focaccia. In 2021, she followed up with Bar Volpe, which fuses fresh pasta making with wood-fired cooking. The result is a Michelin Guide-recognized eatery that dishes up plates so memorable we gave it a nod on our list of the best Italian restaurants in every state.