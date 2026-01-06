One Of Boston's Best Spots For Pasta Is Also Recognized For Its Warm Stuffed Focaccia

There's no shortage of traditional Italian food in Boston, but if you're on the hunt for some good focaccia then there's actually a sit-down pasta restaurant you need to visit: Fox & The Knife. Located right next to the Broadway T stop in South Boston, Fox & The Knife is a traditional Italian restaurant with lots of modern flair. There's moody signs and seasonal cocktails, but also classic dishes like milanese di maiale, or crispy pork milanese, and spaghetti con vongole.

The highlight, however, is the taleggio stuffed focaccia, which consists of a warm handmade bread loaded with mozzarella, rosemary, and olive oil. The appetizer is the brainchild of chef and owner Karen Akunowicz, who was recognized with a James Beard award in 2018. Having previously lived in Modena, Italy, Akunowicz knew that there were some dishes she just had to have on the Fox & The Knife menu, and focaccia di recco was one of them.

Focaccia di recco is the crispy, cheesy version of the famous Italian bread, but Akunowicz wanted to make it even cheesier. So she baked it in a pie pan with both taleggio and mozzarella for the ultimate pull-apart power, and an instant hit was born. The dish has become a signature item on the menu –- so much so that even the Michelin Guide, which honored the restaurant with a Bib Gourmand recognition, recommends ordering it.