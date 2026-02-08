Why The Dutch Bros Rewards Program Isn't As Good As It Used To Be, According To Fans

Dutch Bros is slowly but surely becoming one of the major coffee chain competitors, popping up all over the country with its wacky drink combos, colorful straws, and friendly broistas. As any good chain, Dutch Bros implemented a rewards program in early 2021, promising free drinks after specific amounts of points and general incentives for customer loyalty. This was all fine and dandy for quite a few years, but a change to the way the company dishes out points for cash spent has completely changed the way fans talk about Dutch Rewards.

"I haven't gone to Dutch as much since they changed the point system," a customer on Reddit lamented on a thread discussing the changes that have befallen Dutch Rewards. The summed-up version of events is that when it was first introduced in 2021, Dutch Rewards offered five points for every $1 spent. But in 2023, that changed to three points for every $1 spent. While this may not seem like a huge change, fans can certainly feel the difference, with one Redditor saying that to meet the 250-point minimum for a free drink "you have to spend about $83.33 to get one now... so instead of 10 drinks, it's more like 16–20, depending on what you order." Back in the day, a large banana bread iced latte (one of the best Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks) might have garnered you roughly 25 points, but today it would only equate to roughly 15.