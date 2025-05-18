Starbucks Vs Dutch Bros: Which Coffee Chain Offers A Better Rewards Program?

Let's be honest: Rewards programs are clever marketing ploys to ensure that consumers remain loyal to specific brands and companies. And guess what? They totally work. In fact, the average American had approximately 19 active loyalty program memberships in 2024 but only regularly used about nine of them, according to a Statista study. And of those nine, at least one was probably for a popular coffee chain. After all, more than 70% of adults in the U.S. consume coffee every week, according to the National Coffee Association.

Hence why coffee chains like Starbucks and Dutch Bros have jumped on the rewards program bandwagon. Known for extensive drink menus, both companies offer rewards that are centered around those very drinks. However, each company goes about the rewards in a very different way. The last time we compared the two, our team decided that Starbucks makes better coffee than Dutch Bros. So can Starbucks outshine Dutch Bros again in terms of rewards programs? Let's find out.

Although both programs are free to join, you can only sign up to Dutch Bros' reward program if you have the app, while you can sign up for Starbucks' program online or in the app. Once you have an account, you'll notice that Dutch Bros only has two reward options because it mainly focuses on drinks and offers a small array of snacks, meaning you can only redeem a drink here.

Starbucks, on the other hand, has over 10 different items to choose from. Between drinks, beverage customizations, food, and merchandise, the company definitely has the better selection of rewards. Based on the number of perks you get, Starbucks is the clear winner. Its rewards options are vast enough to appeal to everyone, especially those who don't drink coffee.