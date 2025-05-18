Starbucks Vs Dutch Bros: Which Coffee Chain Offers A Better Rewards Program?
Let's be honest: Rewards programs are clever marketing ploys to ensure that consumers remain loyal to specific brands and companies. And guess what? They totally work. In fact, the average American had approximately 19 active loyalty program memberships in 2024 but only regularly used about nine of them, according to a Statista study. And of those nine, at least one was probably for a popular coffee chain. After all, more than 70% of adults in the U.S. consume coffee every week, according to the National Coffee Association.
Hence why coffee chains like Starbucks and Dutch Bros have jumped on the rewards program bandwagon. Known for extensive drink menus, both companies offer rewards that are centered around those very drinks. However, each company goes about the rewards in a very different way. The last time we compared the two, our team decided that Starbucks makes better coffee than Dutch Bros. So can Starbucks outshine Dutch Bros again in terms of rewards programs? Let's find out.
Although both programs are free to join, you can only sign up to Dutch Bros' reward program if you have the app, while you can sign up for Starbucks' program online or in the app. Once you have an account, you'll notice that Dutch Bros only has two reward options because it mainly focuses on drinks and offers a small array of snacks, meaning you can only redeem a drink here.
Starbucks, on the other hand, has over 10 different items to choose from. Between drinks, beverage customizations, food, and merchandise, the company definitely has the better selection of rewards. Based on the number of perks you get, Starbucks is the clear winner. Its rewards options are vast enough to appeal to everyone, especially those who don't drink coffee.
How does Starbucks rewards program work?
There are two main ways to earn rewards at Starbucks. First, you can obtain a star every time you pay with cash, debit, or credit in-store or pay with a saved form of payment in the app. And yes, PayPal is an acceptable form of payment in the app. However, you'll earn two stars when you pay with your Starbucks digital card in the app, which is a reloadable gift card. You also get double stars when you order ahead or pay with a Starbucks gift card in the app.
Before you try to redeem your rewards, you should know that only participating locations will accept them. Once you find a location that accepts your rewards, you can redeem them for a plethora of things. For 25 stars, you can request an extra shot of espresso or pump of syrup. You get your choice of a bakery item, tea, brewed iced or hot coffee, or a pre-packaged snack (like madeleines or a perfect bar) when you reach 100 stars. For 200 stars, you can select any handcrafted drink, this includes any of the drinks from Starbucks' new spring menu, or a hot breakfast item. For 300 stars, you can have a protein box, sandwich, or a bag of Starbucks coffee. Finally, for 400 stars, you can select Starbucks merchandise that's worth less than $20.
As you earn stars, you'll also gain perks with all three of Starbucks partners as well. Bank of America cardholders get 2% cash back and bonus stars when this card is added to a Starbucks account. Every time you add more than $25 on your digital Starbucks card, you'll receive extra miles on your travel days when you link your Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks accounts. And you'll get double stars for select stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels when you link both accounts.
How does the Dutch Bros rewards program work?
There are plenty of things you should know about Dutch Bros, but the most important is that the company makes most of its sales with its rewards program. That's why Dutch Bros immediately gives you an incentive for joining. All new members get a free medium drink that expires 14 days after you sign up. That means you can get a coffee, latte, smoothie, ice tea, lemonade, shake, hot cocoa, energy drink, or sparkling soda for free.
You earn points by paying with the Dutch pass, which works the same way the Starbucks digital card does, or when you pay with the app. If you don't have the Dutch pass, you can also pay with gift cards or a credit card. Plus, you can earn points regardless if you order ahead or pay in-person. No matter what payment option you choose, you'll always get three points for every dollar you spend.
Unfortunately, Dutch Bros only has two rewards tiers. You can either use 250 points toward a free medium drink or 325 points for any drink off the menu. With the latter reward, you can also customize your drink with any of the toppings, flavors, or milks that Dutch Bros offers in-store. Plus, there's a cool perk that comes with these rewards. You can share your points with other people and brighten their day with a free drink. And to make the app experience even better, Dutch Bros gives you virtual stickers every time you try something new or complete an in-app challenge.