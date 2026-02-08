This City Might Be Home To The World's Largest Serving Of French Fries

You may have heard about loaded fries coming out of the Netherlands, but one store has taken a more extreme approach. The fries at 't Pareltje aren't meant for small appetites. Lines often form outside the doors of those looking for their choice of French fries, sauces, and toppings — and some of these orders aren't simply topped, they are towers.

While eating fries in the Netherlands is no novel experience, 't Pareltje's XXL portions have garnered plenty of attention, both online and throughout the city. An XXL order at 't Pareltje is not a side dish. "This is what I mean when I say 'EXTRA FRIES,'" commented an admirer on Instagram. "This is so not necessary, but I want it," added another. Others have concluded that heaven exists after seeing these stacked piles of crispy salted potatoes.

Not only are these fries served in gigantic proportions, but the pieces are hand-cut and made with pearl potatoes, a cross between Libertas and Eigenheimer varieties, and shaken with salt before being topped with customers' customizations. Fries can be crowned with pink mayonnaise, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Many visitors have raved about the truffle oil mayo and Parmesan combo and describe the fries as having that perfectly crispy exterior that gives way to a soft center. Pearl potatoes, with origins in 1952, have the ideal texture and taste to make fries, the 't Pareltje site explains.