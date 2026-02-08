This City Might Be Home To The World's Largest Serving Of French Fries
You may have heard about loaded fries coming out of the Netherlands, but one store has taken a more extreme approach. The fries at 't Pareltje aren't meant for small appetites. Lines often form outside the doors of those looking for their choice of French fries, sauces, and toppings — and some of these orders aren't simply topped, they are towers.
While eating fries in the Netherlands is no novel experience, 't Pareltje's XXL portions have garnered plenty of attention, both online and throughout the city. An XXL order at 't Pareltje is not a side dish. "This is what I mean when I say 'EXTRA FRIES,'" commented an admirer on Instagram. "This is so not necessary, but I want it," added another. Others have concluded that heaven exists after seeing these stacked piles of crispy salted potatoes.
Not only are these fries served in gigantic proportions, but the pieces are hand-cut and made with pearl potatoes, a cross between Libertas and Eigenheimer varieties, and shaken with salt before being topped with customers' customizations. Fries can be crowned with pink mayonnaise, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Many visitors have raved about the truffle oil mayo and Parmesan combo and describe the fries as having that perfectly crispy exterior that gives way to a soft center. Pearl potatoes, with origins in 1952, have the ideal texture and taste to make fries, the 't Pareltje site explains.
An order to test your love for fries
In addition to a variety of mayonnaise recipes that can be used to top orders, satay sauce or cheddar cheese can also add special flavors to 't Pareltje's fries. Be prepared that an order of XXL fries costs close to $30, however. Those wanting a smaller dose can dive into a medium size for under $5. As some social media users warn, you may need to work through the stack of fries fairly quickly to make sure none of the pieces at the bottom of the fried mountain turn soggy before you can get to them.
't Pareltje's fries can be an ideal snack on the go and provide the fuel for visitors making their way to tourist sights like the Rembrandt House Museum and Anne Frank House, each about a 15-minute walk from the shop. Red Bull, Coca-Cola, and iced tea can help wash the fries down. Honestly? Some dishes are worth traveling for.