Old-School Ribbon Sandwiches Solve A Party Problem Many Usually Overlook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When planning a gathering that's centered around food, deciding on a menu that's both delicious and practical can be something of a tall order. For future feasts, look to the past for a little inspiration. Multi-filling ribbon sandwiches are a fun way to please a crowd, and solve the problem of wondering which filling to use as you can pick a few. They also save time as they're easy to make and they'll provide enough food to both fill and fulfill those at your shindig.

These stylized multi-decker tea sandwiches can take on many forms to suit the dietary needs and preferences of you and your guests. Born of a necessity to make a lot of food with minimal ingredients, these sandwiches rose to prominence between the 1930s and 1950s and sometimes resembled a layer cake in appearance, suitable for cutting into smaller servings. Often, the layers would include a couple of different old-school salads such as egg salad or tuna salad on white or wheat bread.

The sandwiches can be assembled using full-sized slices of bread or even a loaf of bread cut horizontally. Simply spread your choice of fillings and pile up the sandwich to the desired height before cutting into smaller, bite-sized or finger sandwich-style pieces. This makes feeding a crowd both easier and a bit more fun with a few clever tweaks.