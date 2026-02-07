This Bread Can Be A Key Ingredient To Make Soup More Filling

Soup is many things — cozy, soothing, a balm on cold stricken days. Depending on the ingredients, however, it's not always the most filling dish. The steamy broth can definitely warm you up, but it needs a little something extra to satiate hunger. To make your soup a touch heartier, thicken it with rye bread.

Dunking a crusty piece of bread into soup certainly makes the meal even better, but adding the bread inside as it simmers yields a more velvety product. Given its propensity to disintegrate when cooked in broth, bread is the perfect addition to make soup more filling — this is particularly true of rye bread. The baked good is earthy and thick, adding flavorful and textural depth to soup. While it has a dense structure, stale bread is best for thickening soup, so let loaves sit out for some time before using them in your recipe.

To get heartier soup with rye bread, tear up the slice into chunks and add them into your pot or Dutch oven. You can do this before adding the broth, or as the soup simmers. If the rye you're using is on the thicker side, use an immersion blender to smooth away any chucks that don't dissolve in the liquid. However, softened hunks can also add a cozy bite to soup.