Why Tequila Tastes (And Hits) Different In The US Than In Mexico

Maybe two margaritas is normally your limit. But Americans taking a trip to Mexico might find themselves craving a third marg. Why? Tequila fans may circle the globe, but the spirit's regulations differ from one national legislature to another. In the United States, federal regulations dictate that full-proof spirits must clock in at an ABV of at least 40%. In Mexico, however, liquor can sit as low as 35% ABV and still be legally categorized as tequila. These changes in ABV affect the tequila's potency as well as taste.

In Mexico, the official standards governing tequila production are set by the Norma Oficial Mexicana (NOM) and certified by the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT), an agency of the Mexican federal government. Per the NOM, tequila sold in Mexico must fall between 35% and 55% ABV. In fact, the same tequila brand may sell a 35% tequila in Mexico and export a 40% version to the U.S. This is also prompted by the fact that lower-ABV spirits are subjected to lower taxation rates in Mexico.

Beyond potency, the NOM also dictates other strict specifications that affect the international tequila market at large. All aged tequilas, for instance, must be aged in direct contact with the wood of oak or Encino oak containers. There are limits on added sugars, the origin of the agave plant, and "100% agave" labelling, among many others.