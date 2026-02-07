The Boomer‑Era Appliance That Wound Up Losing Its Job To Air Fryers

Cooking is a task that almost everyone does, whether they like it or not. Sometimes it can be a matter of pride and joy, but often it's little more than needing to get dinner on the table. As such, there has long been a revolving door of kitchen appliances that promise to make culinary life easier on us, with many of those old-school kitchen tools now falling into the categories of either outdated or unnecessary to begin with. A once high-tech electric knife now most likely collects dust, but there is another appliance that, after its heyday, has been discarded entirely: the home rotisserie oven.

There was a time when rotisserie ovens were the toast of the town, thanks primarily to the mouth-watering advertising of Ronco infomercials. The "but-wait-there's-more" style convinced plenty of home cooks that this could be the solution to all their kitchen woes. Yet, the truth, unfortunately, rarely matched the sales pitch. While these rotisserie ovens do work — they make a beautiful roast chicken and can cook everything from salmon to lamb chops — there are some issues with these devices. Namely, these appliances are difficult to clean and take up too much counter space.

The spot freed up on the counter when that rotisserie oven heads to the dump is the perfect place for the popular countertop cooking solution of the moment: an air fryer. And one of the absolute best uses for an air fryer is that same Sunday classic, a roast chicken.