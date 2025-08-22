The High-Tech, Old-School Knife We Don't See People Use Anymore
There was a time not so long ago when holiday feasts might have been abuzz not only with the chatter of friends and family, but also with a strange mechanical whirring. A glance at the centerpiece of the meal would reveal the head of the household trimming the turkey or ham with a device that could be categorized as somewhere between a bread knife and a reciprocating saw: an electric knife.
Electric knives first hit the market in the 1960s, with brands like General Electric, Black+Decker, and KitchenAid all rolling out models. The basic idea of this vintage kitchen appliance was a pair of serrated blades with a small motor that would draw them back and forth in opposite directions, allowing you to slice foods without the effort of needing to manually pull a knife back and forth.
Interestingly, unlike most kitchen-related items, much of the advertising for this product was targeted at men. That could be down to the traditional American family duties of the time, where the patriarch was responsible for cutting the meat on big occasions, but it would be hard to discount the knife's resemblance to a power tool as a factor in that choice. Whatever the reason, the marketing folks were clearly onto something, as electric knives started flying off the shelves. By 1971, you could find an electric carving knife in one third of American households.
Do electric knives still exist?
Electric carving knives are rare these days. For the most part, folks have simply reverted to traditional methods of carving meat — perhaps due to the improved quality of knives as well as the many types of knives available — but for a time, they were the toast of the town. That said, they are still out there, and the technology has improved.
Original electric carving knives were corded devices, which makes them a little unwieldy. This is, however, no longer an issue. There are still corded models on the market, such as this Electric Carving Knife from Black+Decker, but you can also pick up a Cordless Electric Knife from Prikoi that even has an ergonomic wooden handle. Even if you do go with an option that still needs to be plugged into the wall, the technology has come a long way from the clunky original models, and maybe you can just ask your nephew to mind the cord while you slice.
In the end, electric knives can probably go on the list of kitchen tools you shouldn't waste your money on. A good offset deli knife, like this stainless steel blade from MIU France will carve just fine. Then again, trends do tend to come back around. Maybe the salad shooter tool and electric knife are next year's big kitchen fad — you never know.