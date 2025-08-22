The High-Tech, Old-School Knife We Don't See People Use Anymore

There was a time not so long ago when holiday feasts might have been abuzz not only with the chatter of friends and family, but also with a strange mechanical whirring. A glance at the centerpiece of the meal would reveal the head of the household trimming the turkey or ham with a device that could be categorized as somewhere between a bread knife and a reciprocating saw: an electric knife.

Electric knives first hit the market in the 1960s, with brands like General Electric, Black+Decker, and KitchenAid all rolling out models. The basic idea of this vintage kitchen appliance was a pair of serrated blades with a small motor that would draw them back and forth in opposite directions, allowing you to slice foods without the effort of needing to manually pull a knife back and forth.

Interestingly, unlike most kitchen-related items, much of the advertising for this product was targeted at men. That could be down to the traditional American family duties of the time, where the patriarch was responsible for cutting the meat on big occasions, but it would be hard to discount the knife's resemblance to a power tool as a factor in that choice. Whatever the reason, the marketing folks were clearly onto something, as electric knives started flying off the shelves. By 1971, you could find an electric carving knife in one third of American households.