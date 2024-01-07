The Nostalgic Gadget That Comes In Handy For More Than Just Salad

The Salad Shooter shines as a way to cut down on both prep time and the number of tools you'll need. Consider how it could help on a dish like scalloped potatoes. The drudgery of slicing the potatoes is done in a flash by the Salad Shooter. Then, without missing a beat, it can be used to shred all of the cheeses. With only one device to wash, the Salad Shooter's versatility will save you time while cooking and during cleanup.

By speeding up the process of slicing veggies, the Salad Shooter enables you to try out recipes that may have seemed too daunting. The bulk of time spent cooking ratatouille is spent at the cutting board, now you can bypass that.

It's easy to get skeptical about what gadgets you bring into the kitchen. There's only so much space and some products feel like they're going to revolutionize your cooking game, only to wind up stuck in the back corner of a cupboard never to emerge again. The Salad Shooter has stood the test of time.

Of course, nothing's perfect. Many people love their Salad Shooters, but it isn't without its criticisms. Some people don't like how loud it is or that the size of the slices isn't adjustable, meaning you can't make them thicker or thinner. There's also a dilemma with the spout that you insert the ingredient into. While it's big enough to handle some items, you'll often need to cut your veggies in half or quarters to get them to fit.