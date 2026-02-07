Need Extra Kitchen Storage Space? These High-Rated Floating Shelves At Costco Do The Trick Without Breaking The Bank

When your kitchen starts to run out of functional space, considering vertical storage options is usually the easiest way to solve the problem without having to do a big reno. Open shelves are often cheaper than installing full kitchen cabinets, and you'd be surprised how adding a simple shelf or two can transform the functionality of your kitchen.

You may not initially consider Costco for this type of purchase, but the wholesaler actually has a great deal on an Acacia Floating Wood Shelf, selling a pack of two for $43.99. On Costco's website, the floating acacia shelves have a 4.1-star rating, and many customer reviews are praising the product. The shelves are 24 inches long, 9.5 inches deep, and 1.5 inches thick. At 4.45 pounds, they're pretty heavy, but they can support 50 pounds of weight, which makes them compatible with most open-shelf styling ideas. You can use them to store and display beautiful mugs, wine bottles, coffee essentials, serving plates, and more.

Since the shelves are made from acacia wood, they're sturdy and durable. Acacia is often used for outdoor furniture, so it's definitely strong enough to withstand your daily kitchen use. It's not entirely waterproof, but it is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about any potential spills instantly damaging the shelves.