Need Extra Kitchen Storage Space? These High-Rated Floating Shelves At Costco Do The Trick Without Breaking The Bank
When your kitchen starts to run out of functional space, considering vertical storage options is usually the easiest way to solve the problem without having to do a big reno. Open shelves are often cheaper than installing full kitchen cabinets, and you'd be surprised how adding a simple shelf or two can transform the functionality of your kitchen.
You may not initially consider Costco for this type of purchase, but the wholesaler actually has a great deal on an Acacia Floating Wood Shelf, selling a pack of two for $43.99. On Costco's website, the floating acacia shelves have a 4.1-star rating, and many customer reviews are praising the product. The shelves are 24 inches long, 9.5 inches deep, and 1.5 inches thick. At 4.45 pounds, they're pretty heavy, but they can support 50 pounds of weight, which makes them compatible with most open-shelf styling ideas. You can use them to store and display beautiful mugs, wine bottles, coffee essentials, serving plates, and more.
Since the shelves are made from acacia wood, they're sturdy and durable. Acacia is often used for outdoor furniture, so it's definitely strong enough to withstand your daily kitchen use. It's not entirely waterproof, but it is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about any potential spills instantly damaging the shelves.
Costco customers love its acacia wood shelves — but warn about one caveat
Reviewers love that each shelf is completely unique, as it comes with a natural wood grain pattern. This makes the shelves look upscale, giving the kitchen a warm, elevated design. The right choice of wood is a small kitchen upgrade that makes a big style statement. "The quality and workmanship are excellent. You cannot beat this for the money," wrote one reviewer.
The only downside is that several customers complained about the installation process. The shelves come with all necessary hardware to hang them, but many found the instructions lacking and complained that the process is very complicated if you're trying to mount them solely onto drywall.
According to Costco's customer support, "the shelves are designed to support up to 50 pounds when properly mounted into wall studs," but it appears this isn't something the product package is straightforward about. For this reason, some customers have opted to have the shelves hung by a professional, while others had to purchase sturdier hardware to hold the shelves firmly in place.