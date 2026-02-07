Why These 2 States Are Spending The Most On Groceries Right Now (No, Not New York Or California)

The high grocery prices in Alaska and Hawaii stem mostly from geographical challenges. Both states are obviously not connected to the U.S. mainland, and both are remote. Food production is also difficult in each state, with Alaska having a cold climate that makes farming difficult, and Hawaii being a small mountainous chain of islands where land is at a premium and an agriculture system heavily impacted by GMO research. Because of this, both states must import most of their food. In Alaska 95% of all grocery items must be shipped in, while in Hawaii the number is up to 90%.

That remoteness doesn't just mean shipping in food — it also means getting it there is more expensive. Fuel obviously drives up the cost the further that things need to be shipped, but long distances also means more uncertainty in supply chains. A storm can delay shipments, emptying shelves and leading to temporary spikes in prices. Even once food gets to these states shipping is complicated. Alaska is vast and travel between towns is difficult to the point that it's the state that ranks last for fast food access, while Hawaii is only connected by boat or plane.

There's also the fact that complicated, long supply lines mean that perishable groceries are more likely to spoil on the way, further driving up the price of what does make it. Tourism also compounds these issues when it comes to food in Hawaii, as residents are competing with visitors who are willing to pay a premium for meals and food while on vacation.