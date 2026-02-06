This Frozen Korean Treat At Costco Is (Almost) Too Cute To Eat
The snack that smiles back — aka Goldfish crackers — has some competition. It's no longer the only snackable fish consumers are craving. A new contender has surfaced at Costco, but instead of in the pantry section, this one lurks in the frozen dessert aisle. Meet the newest fish making waves at the warehouse: Binggrae Samanco frozen dairy desserts. These confections are a classic Korean treat made by the same company that makes Melona frozen ice cream bars. They are just as adorable as the iconic cheesy snack crackers, with an even more realistic look (they're reportedly made specifically to look like carp).
Described as a "unique fish-shaped ice cream waffle sandwich," all flavors consist of a cake cone exterior. Then, as you break into the center, you'll discover a layer of ice cream paired with another layer of flavored syrup. The Melona website shows five total flavors at the time of writing; French vanilla, matcha, red bean jam, strawberry, and chocolate. However, the variety pack sold at Costco features just the last three in a 12-count box. New finds at the beloved big box store are always huge news, but even more so when they're international delights as eye-catching as this one.
Consumers started noticing them straight away when the desserts were released in January 2026. Threads account @costcobuys even did a double-take when they spotted them IRL for the first time. Of course, as is the case with most Costco products, the Samanco treats may not be available at every location. So it's worth double checking with your local warehouse before making the trip.
Costco members already have a favorite Samanco flavor
These delightfully nautical desserts have stirred up plenty of conversation since their introduction. In a Reddit thread about the latest catch, users dove deep into all the details. Most commenters seemed to agree that, taste aside, they were thoroughly impressed with the magnitude of the Samanco fish. One even noted that they're the "size of your hand" — a big fish in the Costco pond. The same shopper also wrote that you shouldn't expect an overly crispy outer shell, but rather a chewy one, and also shared that the insides aren't overly sweet, for anybody who's concerned.
Of course, it's only natural for members to start taking sides on flavors as well. Sadly, the chocolate flavor hasn't been a standout. However, the red bean jam flavor is a massive hit, "the absolute best," as one fan gushed on Instagram. Who knew a fishy dessert could be so well-liked? The fish are clearly enjoyable as is, but they could also easily be upgraded too. The tail is almost begging to be dipped in chocolate, creating a hardened choco-shell and a more indulgent dessert overall. You can also turn it into a fish sundae, topped with fresh fruit, nuts, or a sauce like caramel or hot fudge.
In sadder news, members have noticed that the Costco price tag asterisk, aka the "star of death," is already present on the in-store Binggrae Samanco product tag, meaning they could be swimming away sooner than you think. So, reel them in while you can!