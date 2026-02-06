The McDonald's Cash-Only Rule That Could Catch You Off Guard

One of the great conveniences of fast food is that you can often find it 24 hours a day. While not every restaurant is open that long, big chains like McDonald's usually have locations that can cater to burger and fries cravings at all hours. That said, you need to be aware that service might not be exactly the same in the wee hours of the morning. In some locations, often after midnight, you'll need to bring cash if you plan to get a Big Mac.

McDonald's locations rely on a number of computer systems to keep things working optimally, and locations that never close still need time to perform system resets. Just like your phone or modem, nothing can run uninterrupted forever. During resets, updates are installed and the day's financial tallies are finalized. According to one Redditor, a McDonald's may have as many as 20 different computers that need a reset to ensure they keep running reliably.

Since the electronic payment systems are down, debit and credit cards can't be accepted. But old school cash will still work just fine. In fact, this is the time when employees remove the cash drawers and do a count of the day's cash. It's typically done late at night or in the early hours of the morning, before the McDonald's breakfast crowd gets there, since customer traffic is lightest at that time.