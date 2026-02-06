This Shoe Store Has Its Own Massive Food Court, And Shoppers Say The Menu And Pricing Remind Them Of Costco And Sam's Club

Food courts have long been a convenient, tasty feature in shopping malls and even some retail stores (think of Target's nearly-forgotten cafés and snack bars). However, most of these ventures haven't made such a blatant attempt to capitalize on the success of the food courts found in Costco and Sam's Club. That is, until a particular shoe company designed its own massive food court. The Skechers Food Spot, located adjacent to the brand's Vermont Avenue store in Gardena, California, was established in 2023, and customers say it's strikingly similar to the Sam's Club and Costco food courts.

If the menu's design and offerings look familiar, it's no accident. Skechers CEO Michael Greenberg has stated publicly that he purposefully emulated Costco's branding. In fact, if you look at pictures of each food court's menu side by side, it's hard to immediately determine which is which. Like the Costco and Sam's Club food courts, the Skechers Food Spot sells pizza, hot dogs, salads, fountain sodas, churros, and ice cream. However, its expanded and slightly more elevated menu includes Nathan's brand hot dogs, Angus beef smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. And unlike Costco's food court, it does serve French fries.

Its prices are also elevated compared to Costco's famously low food court prices. As of 2026, an 18" cheese pizza is $18, while a pepperoni is $20, compared to Costco's $9.95. A slice of cheese is $3 and a slice of pepperoni is $3.50, while Costco's are $1.99 each. And a hot dog and soda will run you $5, a huge difference from Costco's iconic $1.50 combo.