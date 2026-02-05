The Clever Way Fast Food Chains Trick Our Brains Into Thinking We've Saved Money

How susceptible would you say you are to psychological trickery? The clever ploys marketers might use to influence you into paying more money for products. Many of us might think we could see through such tactics. However, evidence suggests otherwise. The decoy effect has proven effective in convincing customers to pay more for a product than they otherwise would, especially in the fast food world.

When given the choice between two similar products, people often choose the cheaper option. The decoy effect makes use of a third option to get you to pay more money. It can do this in one of two ways. The first method tricks you into buying a mid-priced option. Let's say a restaurant sells french fries. Small costs $1, medium costs $2, and large costs $3. Most people will choose medium in this situation, avoiding the one perceived as being too low value and the one that is too expensive. If there was only small and large, more people would probably buy the small. By comparison, with three options, the medium seems better. We've talked before about how restaurants might do this to get you to buy more expensive wine.

An alternate method, called asymmetric dominance, could price the fries at $1, $3.50, and $4. Now the small fries seem like they must have very low value, while the most expensive fries look like a deal. They're only $0.50 more than the medium, which seems like a small difference. The effect tricks you into thinking the large is now the best value. This method is even effective with only two options priced close together.