How Restaurants Get You To Choose Certain Options With Decoy Pricing

It's hard to wrap your head around just how meticulously engineered many aspects of our lives have become – from the way social media apps are designed to imitate slot machines to how the architecture of supermarkets subliminally influences customers to spend more money. Restaurants are no different, and a lot of the action happens as soon as you sit down.

Restaurant menus have ancient origins, but they've undergone a serious transformation over the last several decades. One major shift was the invention of decoy pricing. Decoy pricing is a term coined by marketers back in the '80s that describes the tactic of guiding customers to a desired product by presenting it in conjunction with an inferior product. Wine menus are a great (and notorious) example of this.

Let's say we have a wine menu with only two items. One bottle of wine is listed for $15 while the second bottle is $35. Between these two options, most people will opt for the $15 bottle since it's affordable and likely tastes just as good if the restaurant is worth dining at. But the restaurant doesn't make as much profit off of the $15 bottle. They would prefer it if you bought the more expensive option. This is where decoy pricing comes in. A menu that uses decoy pricing will list a third option at $70 which means the $35 bottle no longer looks as outrageous. It's downright reasonable in comparison, effectively reducing customer resistance which translates into more sales.