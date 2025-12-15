Whatever Happened To Wendy's 'Biggie' Size?

If you were a Wendy's fan in the '90s, you were living through the era of the "Biggie" size. In those heady days, truly massive sizes were the norm in fast food. This was the time of McDonald's famous Supersize and Burger King's King size, which both became menu fixtures around the same time Wendy's started selling its famous Biggie, and a larger size, the "Great Biggie." However, that '90s fast food trend came and went with the decade, and by the mid 2000s Supersize was gone and Wendy's Biggie was no more. Why? In Wendy's case, it mostly came down to simplifying its marketing.

When McDonald's got rid of its Supersize menu in 2004 it eliminated those sizes from the menu, which some attributed to backlash over the unhealthy nature of such huge meals. But when Wendy's followed suit in 2006 and got rid of Biggie sizes, it wasn't actually limiting customer choices. The Biggie simply became Wendy's new medium and stayed the same size, and the Great Biggie became the large, while the old medium became the small.

This was attributed to two things at the time. One was the term "biggie," which was considered to have a stigma in an era when fast food restaurants were trying to make their meals healthier. The other was simple clarity. Customers were reportedly confused by the Biggie name when it was only Wendy's large, so the company decided to just simplify the names, so people knew what they were getting.