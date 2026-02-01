The 8 Best Seattle Bars For An Unforgettable Super Bowl Watch Party

When the hometown team makes it to the Super Bowl, it's a big deal. There's a lot at stake for the Seattle Seahawks, though: With just a single big game win in franchise history, and a gut-wrenching loss to the New England Patriots in the team's last appearance in 2014, well ... let's just say 2026 isn't just a rematch for Seahawks fans. It's also the chance for a little bit of payback, which is why finding the right place to watch the game is key.

Now, there are undoubtedly plenty of people sifting through the very long list of delicious appetizers perfect for a Super Bowl party, but there's also a lot to be said for heading to a top sports bars in the city for the game. So if you're new to town, flying in, or a local that doesn't have a favorite spot, where should you go? We've got you covered — and to be clear, there are a ton of places that are hosting great watch parties, serving great food.

While there's no way we can cover them all, we did want to spotlight a who's who list of the best places. In addition to selecting spots known for hosting great game day parties, these are offering food and drink specials, prizes, and parties that will go long before and after the game. The best are known for game day expertise, crowd management, and ability to provide a good time for all. Here's some of the top bars in Seattle to watch Super Bowl LX.