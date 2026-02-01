The 8 Best Seattle Bars For An Unforgettable Super Bowl Watch Party
When the hometown team makes it to the Super Bowl, it's a big deal. There's a lot at stake for the Seattle Seahawks, though: With just a single big game win in franchise history, and a gut-wrenching loss to the New England Patriots in the team's last appearance in 2014, well ... let's just say 2026 isn't just a rematch for Seahawks fans. It's also the chance for a little bit of payback, which is why finding the right place to watch the game is key.
Now, there are undoubtedly plenty of people sifting through the very long list of delicious appetizers perfect for a Super Bowl party, but there's also a lot to be said for heading to a top sports bars in the city for the game. So if you're new to town, flying in, or a local that doesn't have a favorite spot, where should you go? We've got you covered — and to be clear, there are a ton of places that are hosting great watch parties, serving great food.
While there's no way we can cover them all, we did want to spotlight a who's who list of the best places. In addition to selecting spots known for hosting great game day parties, these are offering food and drink specials, prizes, and parties that will go long before and after the game. The best are known for game day expertise, crowd management, and ability to provide a good time for all. Here's some of the top bars in Seattle to watch Super Bowl LX.
The Hall
There are a few different spots under the umbrella of The Hall. There's Occidental Hall on Occidental Avenue, Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland, and Queen Anne Beerhall on West Thomas Street in Seattle. Each boasts outstanding watch parties and game day specials all season long, but we'll focus on the Queen Anne Beerhall.
There are a lot of great German restaurants in the U.S., and the Queen Anne Beerhall combines the authentic European experience with a menu that includes things like charcuterie pretzels, cheese curds, burgers, and salads. Of course, there's also Seattle dogs, wings, and fried fish dishes. It folds in a seriously incredible sports bar experience, and it's often name-dropped as one of the best in the city. For Super Bowl LX, it's offering a few watch party packages where reservations are required. One includes all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink passes to the venue, with reserved seating. A slightly more affordable option includes all-access unlimited food and drinks, but no guaranteed seating.
Those who go say that it's a real deal, ultra-fun experience for any game. There's long tables, communal seating, a great selection of German beers, and delicious food items worth writing home about. And while you have to book at the Queen Anne location in advance, the Moss Bay Hall and Occidental Hall locations are offering walk-in, no-reservations-required watch parties. You'll need to get there early if you a spot, though, as doors open at 10 a.m.
Multiple locations
Rough & Tumble
Over at Rough & Tumble, the spotlight is firmly on women's sports. That's not to say it's not celebrating the Super Bowl in a big way, because it absolutely is. There are two locations – Ballard and Columbia City — and both are partnering with The Gist for the Big Game Takeover. Tickets are a must if you want to attend, and there's a wildly impressive lineup of activities planned.
There's performance toasts, gift giveaways, raffles, bingo, and what's simply being described as more surprises to come. Intriguing, right? Also included is an unobstructed view of the game, as Rough & Tumble has been widely lauded as a brilliant place to set up for any watch party. There are 18 televisions, plus a menu that's a little different than you might expect at a sports bar.
Vegetarian options are front and center here, with salads, burgers, poutine, and fish and chips sharing the spotlight with things like a mushroom and miso grilled cheese, rice bowls, corn riblets, and nachos with house-made tortilla chips. Those nachos are just as good as you might hope they are and a definite fan favorite, along with to-die-for wings and tots, and desserts worth saving room for. Fans of Brandi Carlile in particular will love this one, as there's a special toast scheduled for her Halftime performance.
Multiple locations
The Dock (Fremont)
The Dock is another spot that often gets a mention in conversations about the best sports bars in Seattle. With 23 televisions, almost as many beers on tap, outdoor seating, a beer garden, and regular game day packages on offer, there's always something going on here (including karaoke and trivia nights), and it's going all out for Super Bowl LX, as well.
The 21-and-over event promises food and drink specials, prize giveaways, and Super Bowl squares. However, this also comes with a warning: You should plan on getting there very, very early, as it's expected to be shoulder-to-shoulder. Given it's a go-to spot for many, it's not surprising that it's recommending planning on getting there starting around noon.
Of course, no Super Bowl party is complete without food, and The Dock get high praise for an extensive beer and liquor selection. It also offers delicious versions of bar food classics, like bacon mac and cheese, Buffalo wings, smashburgers, and sweet potato fries. Plenty laud this place as the spot for fun times, game day parties that embrace fans and rivals alike, and don't skip the birria dip.
(206) 829-8372
1102 North 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Tom's Watch Bar (Lower Queen Anne)
Tom's Watch Bar is a chain with locations in many major U.S. cities, and we get it if you're more a fan of the little hole-in-the-wall spots that are the best-kept secrets in every state. But the Super Bowl is the time to go big or go home. On that note, Tom's boasts more than 130 televisions, offers over 50 beers, and a slew of cocktails that complete any game day experience. Also, this place has plenty of practice managing the chaos that comes with big game days, and it's going all out for the Super Bowl in 2026.
Fans can book a VIP package on its website that includes an open bar, prizes, a special Super Bowl menu, table-side service, a halftime show, and a fantastic view of the game. Last call coincides with the game's two-minute warning, but customers can keep the party going after the game ends — whether in celebration or commiseration.
If that sounds like it's above and beyond, it is, though loyal fans say that's just par for the course at Tom's. Consistently lauded for outstanding service, some of the best cheese curds in the city, incredible fish and chips, and a great beer selection, it's easy to see why it's a fan favorite. There's no such thing as a bad seat, and even though it's huge, it's also the kind of place that the staff recognize their repeat customers.
(206) 486-7670
105 Lenny Wilkens Way, Seattle, WA 98109
Slim Goody (Ballard)
Every game day is a big deal at Slim Goody, and Super Bowl LX is bound to be no exception. With lots of space, 23 televisions (and a top-tier sound system), a low-key relaxed vibe, and a menu that's heavy on local ingredients, it's viewed as the kind of place you can go to watch a game, then walk away knowing you made some new friends. Honestly? Every town needs a place like this.
Of course, there are recommendations that if you're planning on going here for the big game, you should plan on getting there early, grabbing a seat, and making an entire day out of it. It's such a chill place that plenty of devotees say that won't be a problem, though; in fact, it's precisely what you'll want to do. Staff is welcoming and friendly, seating is comfortable, and a Seahawks theme is just one of those extra-special touches.
When it comes to food, the burgers are reported to be some of the best around, and the cheese curds with hot honey aren't to be missed. Cocktails are sure to satisfy, too, including some outstanding Moscow mules, while the beer selection is legit. And no matter where you are, you'll be front and center to the game. The only word of warning is that the food is so highly-regarded that it might distract you from the action (in the best possible way, that is).
(206) 420-2277
5411 Ballard Ave, Seattle, WA 98107
The Westy
There are plenty of sports bars that lean heavy on fried foods, bar staples, and burgers, but The Westy is a little different. The menu varies by the season, and there's a shockingly impressive variety of different whiskey bottles, including bourbon and Scotch on offer. At the time of this writing, the menu features things like Thai lettuce cups, chicharrones, burgers, cheesesteaks, fish and chips, and cauliflower tacos — all of which comes together to create a sort of elevated sports bar experience.
Now, since spots for the Super Bowl are in high demand, The Westy is doing things a little differently. In order to guarantee a spot, it's selling gift cards for seats or tables. The fee paid for the gift card then goes toward paying your tab at the end of the party, and it's also transferable. Additionally, The Westy has announced that a portion of its sales from this year's Super Bowl promotion will be donated to Main Street Alliance's Open for Business Fund to benefit Minneapolis's small businesses.
The Westy is the kind of place that fans report is a guaranteed good time, with carefully-made cocktails, and food that's been above and beyond for years. The appetizers are always on point, and if you're of the belief that the Super Bowl is a time for a truly outstanding burger, The Westy is sure to be a total win. It's beloved by locals, and it's welcoming to new faces, too.
Multiple locations
Legion (Bellevue)
Anyone looking for an upscale sports bar experience for the Super Bowl should check out Legion. Of course, there's a good chance that those who've been to Lumen Field for a game have already sampled the fare. A branch opened there in 2025, after all, and serves some seriously delicious catfish. Either way, yes: Legion is throwing a Super Bowl LX watch party.
For those unfamiliar, it's the restaurant of former Seahawks Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman, and it takes its name from the defense that led the Hawks to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. Tickets are available online, and unlike some of the other Super Bowl watch parties around the city, this is an all-ages-welcome event. Plan on a DJ, raffles, and other fun times. Plus, what better place to watch the game than one with ties to the hometown team?
As for food, think upscale versions of some of your favorite sweet and savory Southern classics, which is what Legion is known for. The catfish nuggets are celebrated as something that any Southern kitchen would be proud to serve, and the same goes for the Cajun crawfish pasta. Meanwhile, apps like the deviled eggs start things off right. The non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted to be just as delicious as the alcoholic counterparts, and it's described as a cozy, comfortable, welcoming place to kick back and enjoy the game and some incredible food.
(425) 502-7425
700 Bellevue Way, Bellevue, WA 98004
Reuben's Brews
Reuben's Brews often gets a mention in discussions about some of the best microbreweries around. Given just how many outstanding breweries there are in California and the Pacific Northwest, that's some high praise, indeed. There are two locations for Reuben's Brews taprooms to watch the big game this year — one in Ballard, and another in downtown Seattle — and both are hosting Super Bowl watch parties.
These are great options for families, as they're welcoming Seattle fans of all ages. Reuben's promises giveaways, a laid back watch party, and there's going to be nachos (made with house beer cheese) on special. It's also worth noting that Reuben's doesn't just get some serious love for the beer selection, as there's also some vegan options that fans say are a must-try, including a vegan Reuben. The fish and chips is a favorite, too, and the fried chicken sandwich is a must.
As far as the atmosphere, it's a super-fun sort of setup that encourages guests to mix, mingle, and meet new people. Experimental and creative brews are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and non-alcoholic options are just as good. With both indoor and outdoor (heated) seating areas, it's easy to find somewhere to settle in and get comfortable.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Seattle might be known as the hot spot for coffee innovation, but there's also a bustling sports bar scene here, too. And while plenty of places are going to be showing the Super Bowl on game day, as far as top-tier, wish-list experiences? We needed to narrow things down.
In order to make it onto our list, bars needed to be known for game day experiences (and by extension, be accustomed to the chaos and the rush). They needed to be highly-praised for food options as well as beer selections, have a decent amount of beers on tap as well as a much-appreciated cocktail program.
We also looked for places that are offering extras during the Super Bowl, such as raffles and giveaways. Food and drink specials were a must, along with plenty of places to sit (or stand) and still have a view of the game.