The Best Trader Joe's Pre-Made Wrap Is A Classic For A Reason
Trader Joe's isn't just a hotspot for cheap snacks and freezer aisle finds. It also has a plethora of prepared foods, including salads, burritos, spring rolls, sandwiches, and wraps. With options like the Creamy Hummus & Vegetable Wrap and the Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Cranberry Seeded Wheat Bread, you can't go too wrong, no matter what you select. However, in our ranking of nine Trader Joe's sandwiches and wraps, one option did stand out amongst the rest: the Turkey Breast, Spinach, & Swiss Cheese Wrap.
We found that this classic wrap offered a surprising amount of flavor and no lack of fillings. "While there are many aspects to love about this wrap, my favorite is how loaded it is with turkey, cheese, and spinach," our reviewer noted. Although there were no crunchy elements, that didn't lead to even a hint of sogginess. We also appreciated that the fillings were wrapped with a garlicky tortilla and felt that the honey Dijon mustard sauce added "the right subtly sweet and vinegary hit."
What Trader Joe's customers are saying about its Turkey Breast, Spinach, & Swiss Cheese Wrap
Although some have complained that there was too much spinach in their wrap, and others have suggested it would be better with cheddar, rather than Swiss, other Trader Joe's customers have deemed the Turkey Breast, Spinach, & Swiss Cheese Wrap as the No. 1 choice on the menu, just as we did. On Reddit, after one person said the wrap was "the best one," another revealed it was their personal favorite. "The turkey, spinach, and Swiss cheese wrap is so good," said a third. On Facebook, another social media user confirmed it was "delicious."
Next time you venture into Trader Joe's, pick up its Turkey Breast, Spinach, & Swiss Cheese Wrap to see just how good this lunchtime favorite is. Or, if there are none left, which could very well be the case, try the Chicken Caesar Wrap or Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich, which came in second and third place in our ranking, respectively.