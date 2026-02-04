The Best Trader Joe's Pre-Made Wrap Is A Classic For A Reason

Trader Joe's isn't just a hotspot for cheap snacks and freezer aisle finds. It also has a plethora of prepared foods, including salads, burritos, spring rolls, sandwiches, and wraps. With options like the Creamy Hummus & Vegetable Wrap and the Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Cranberry Seeded Wheat Bread, you can't go too wrong, no matter what you select. However, in our ranking of nine Trader Joe's sandwiches and wraps, one option did stand out amongst the rest: the Turkey Breast, Spinach, & Swiss Cheese Wrap.

We found that this classic wrap offered a surprising amount of flavor and no lack of fillings. "While there are many aspects to love about this wrap, my favorite is how loaded it is with turkey, cheese, and spinach," our reviewer noted. Although there were no crunchy elements, that didn't lead to even a hint of sogginess. We also appreciated that the fillings were wrapped with a garlicky tortilla and felt that the honey Dijon mustard sauce added "the right subtly sweet and vinegary hit."