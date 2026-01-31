Where To Watch The Super Bowl In Boston: The 8 Best Bars

It's 2026, the New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, and it's safe to say that fans hope this is what kicks off a repeat of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick glory years. Will it be? We'll know soon enough, but aside from making it to the big game in person, having front-row seats in an outstanding venue in Boston is the next best thing. If you're heading into town for it, where should you go?

We've got you covered, with a round-up of some of the best and most popular places. Will this be a contentious list? Without a doubt. Will there be options left off? Absolutely, because there are tons of great sports bars and pubs in the area. Think of this as kind of a wish-list of perfect places to go.

So, how did we choose? With help from a little personal experience bouncing through Boston's bar scene, we looked for the most fun Super Bowl watch parties in the city and Boston's metropolitan area. We tried to hit a variety of neighborhoods (although you'll hear Fenway mentioned a lot) and spotlight different types of bars, but they're all places that have been known for incredible game day parties for a while. There's plenty of space (and televisions) to allow everyone to keep an eye on the game, and events like raffles, contests, and specials. The beer selection is on point, the crowds are so big you might need reservations, and the camaraderie is guaranteed.