Where To Watch The Super Bowl In Boston: The 8 Best Bars
It's 2026, the New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, and it's safe to say that fans hope this is what kicks off a repeat of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick glory years. Will it be? We'll know soon enough, but aside from making it to the big game in person, having front-row seats in an outstanding venue in Boston is the next best thing. If you're heading into town for it, where should you go?
We've got you covered, with a round-up of some of the best and most popular places. Will this be a contentious list? Without a doubt. Will there be options left off? Absolutely, because there are tons of great sports bars and pubs in the area. Think of this as kind of a wish-list of perfect places to go.
So, how did we choose? With help from a little personal experience bouncing through Boston's bar scene, we looked for the most fun Super Bowl watch parties in the city and Boston's metropolitan area. We tried to hit a variety of neighborhoods (although you'll hear Fenway mentioned a lot) and spotlight different types of bars, but they're all places that have been known for incredible game day parties for a while. There's plenty of space (and televisions) to allow everyone to keep an eye on the game, and events like raffles, contests, and specials. The beer selection is on point, the crowds are so big you might need reservations, and the camaraderie is guaranteed.
The Fours (Quincy)
We're going a little outside of Boston proper for this one: Quincy is a stone's throw to the south in Boston's metropolitan area, and The Fours has been a staple since 1994. (If you're willing to go a little farther afield, there's also a branch in Norwell.) The Fours is pretty notorious for its game-day celebrations, and one of the things that sets this place apart is the food and the sheer amount of memorabilia. It's the kind of place where the legends of Boston sports go, with some staff on hand that have definitely rubbed shoulders with the greats.
It's frequently name-dropped as one of the best sports bars in Boston, and yes, some locations have closed over the years. Head to Quincy, though, and you'll find a super-welcoming place that's lauded for surrounding customers with so much memorabilia and history that it's almost impossible to see it all. Even during big games, you can count on a high-energy atmosphere that remains comfortable and fun, and one thing you'll see this place celebrated for the experience. Wrap-around bar with plenty of televisions? Check.
The food is outstanding, too. If you're hoping to sample the best clam chowder in Boston on game day, fans of The Fours say that it's got a top-tier offering. There's all the staples from Buffalo wings and burgers to fries that are a total win, and yes, the drinks are on point, too.
(617) 471-4447
15 Cottage Ave, Quincy, MA 02169
The Lansdowne (Fenway)
No best-of list of Boston bars would be complete without an Irish pub, and The Lansdowne prides itself on bringing a traditional Irish vibe to the sports-loving Boston. Super Bowl Sunday is no exception, and the pub advertises itself as throwing the biggest party in the city. You'll want to get there early, as there's pre-game celebrations and live music to kick things off right, with food and drink specials running through the game, raffles at halftime, and whether the Pats win or lose, the party will continue after the game.
This comes with a caveat, though: You'll need to buy tickets, which are available via Eventbrite. It's worth planning ahead for, though, especially if you're looking for a place that's going to keep the party going all day — and trust us when we say that the live music is one of the best things about this place.
The menu is a little different than what you might expect from your standard sports bar, with dishes like fish and chips and the corned beef Reubens get high praise, as do the welcoming bartenders, and the cheery atmosphere. It's the kind of place that some stop in for a drink, and find themselves staying for much longer than they'd intended for the best possible reasons.
(617) 247-1222
9 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215
Cask 'n Flagon (Fenway)
The Cask 'n Flagon has been a big deal in Boston for decades, and it's been the go-to place for anyone heading to a game in-person or wanting to watch the biggest events in a great place. (We also have to note that there's also a location in Marshfield to the south of the city, if you're of the inclination to travel.) It's taken the Super Bowl seriously for years, boasting more than 200 televisions (between both locations), along with tons of specials and catering options, too.
Featured in The Boston Globe for attracting all kinds of fans willing to brave winter weather to watch the championship games here, it almost goes without saying that the Super Bowl is an even bigger deal. You'll need to get tickets (via Eventbrite), and you can plan on all kinds of festivities and fun right in the beating heart of Boston's sports life.
If you're wondering what to expect, it's a spacious venue that's a highly-lauded hotspot for watching the game no matter what time of the season it is. Like-minded fans come together in an atmosphere that's nothing short of electric, and those fans are also quick to note that every seat in the place has a view of the game on one of the many, many televisions. The Buffalo chicken dip bread bowl is a win, and there's house-smoked BBQ on offer, too.
(617) 536-4840
62 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
Banners Kitchen & Tap (West End)
Banners Kitchen & Tap bills itself as the official restaurant of the Boston Bruins, but that's not to say that the city's other teams get any less attention. There's several levels, an open kitchen, a lounge area where you can practice your (virtual) golf swing, and on Super Bowl Sunday, banners will be once again hosting its annual watch party.
Tickets can be booked on OpenTable, and there are a variety of packages that include options like priority seating in front of the 40-foot screen, bottomless wings, drink tickets, and VIP add-ons like a sushi boat. There's a house DJ and Squares promotions throughout the night, and it's frequently name-dropped as a super-fun place to watch any game.
Some, in fact, say that going to Banners is a little bit of a waste unless there's a massive game on, because that's where the fun really starts. Booking tickets for the experience package is well worth it for the perks like bottomless wings, and as for the food, it lives up to its claims of serving upscale sports bar staples.
Portions are generous, the smash burgers are juicy and divine, and the mac and cheese is a win, too. Buffalo chicken dip is a fan favorite, and when that food is served up fast with outstanding service, unparalleled views of the game, and wonderfully chaotic energy, what more can you ask for?
(617) 263-8200
80 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114
Bleacher Bar (Fenway-Kenmore)
For anyone looking for a truly unique experience that you're not going to find duplicated in any other city, look no further than The Bleacher Bar. What makes this one special? It's tucked away under the bleachers of Fenway Park in a space that used to be batting cages, and it looks out over the field. Seriously, how cool is that?
Not only is it a really fun venue in itself, but it's also well-known for hosting a massive Super Bowl watch party. Tickets are required and reservations can be made on Eventbrite, and you're not just booking a spot to watch the game. There's an after-party, too, along with giveaways, food and drink specials, and a DJ. One thing worth noting is that the Bleacher Bar describes itself as an intimate venue, which means that yes, it's a little on the small side. It's going to get crowded, but those who head there for events say that it's a guaranteed fun time nonetheless.
Expect a menu that's on the simple, straightforward side, filled with shareable appetizers and bites, burgers and dogs, sandwiches, soups, and salads. The New England clam chowder is legit, fried pickles and pretzel bites are sure to please, and the list of beers on tap is respectable. The views are outstanding, and there's no better way to soak up some of that Boston spirit.
(617) 262-2424
82A Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215
Loretta's Last Call (Fenway-Kenmore)
It's entirely possible that the standard sort of sports bar vibe isn't your thing, and of course Boston has you covered. Loretta's Last Call is country-themed bar in Fenway-Kenmore, and if you imagine a place for live music, line dancing, and a menu that's heavy on Southern classics like fried green tomatoes, fried chicken, in-house smoked BBQ, and chicken and waffles, you're on the right track.
Loretta's is also a really fun place to watch the Super Bowl, and it's hosting a watch party complete with raffles, food and drink specials, and live music both before and after the game. Tickets have to be purchased on Eventbrite, and keep in mind that this place is the real deal. You'll often hear it mentioned in conversations about the best places to eat in Fenway and the best live music around, too.
The interior looks like it was picked right up out of Nashville and deposited into the middle of Boston, much-lauded for being ultra-welcoming in a way that's unique to the South. The staff is super welcoming, the live music set-up makes this the perfect venue for high-energy events, and the food has been getting rave reviews for years. The drink game is solid, the chicken and waffles are on point, and we all know how hectic Super Bowl parties can get, right? This place is used to it, and will absolutely keep up the pace.
(617) 421-9595
1 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215
Cunard Tavern (East Boston)
Maybe you're looking for something that's offering a Super Bowl viewing experience and more than the standard sports bar food. Check out Cunard Tavern, an East Boston hotspot helmed by James Beard-winning chef Tony Messina. The party has specials and drink buckets advertised, and a game day menu featuring plates of wings that are above and beyond. And sure, you can try to make restaurant-quality mozzarella sticks at home, but the ones here are perfectly melty mozzarella sticks (almost) as big as your forearm.
Cunard Tavern gets a lot of buzzy press, and while we wouldn't bet on any place in Boston being truly quiet during the Super Bowl, Cunard gets a lot of love for being a relaxed, low-key, laid back spot to enjoy an ever-changing menu of craft beers and incredible cocktails. It's fitting: After all, Boston is the home of of one the highest-proof and most in-demand craft beers. Advertised drink buckets feature a variety of craft beer cans in iced buckets, and honestly, we can appreciate having cold beers at the table, and not having to miss a moment of the game because we're waiting for a drink.
If neighborhood spots with comfortable bar seating and elevated classics like duck confit fried rice are more your speed, this could be the place for you. Repeat customers are impressed every time, and some note it's their favorite place in the neighborhood.
(617) 567-7609
24 Orleans St, East Boston, MA 02128
Game On! (Fenway)
There are a few things that set Game On! Apart when it comes to being the perfect place to catch the Super Bowl, and that starts with the fact that it's outfitted with more than 50 televisions, and game day celebrations that include giveaways and specials happen for most games. There's also the food situation to consider, as Game On! shares space with Max & Leo's.
There are a lot of great spots for pizza in Boston, and when it comes to game days, Max & Leo's is definitely up there. It's putting coal-fired pizza and wings on the menu, so that's a bonus. As for the party itself, there's food and drink specials, a pizza-eating contest (with a grand prize of a snowboard), and other giveaways, including Patriots' gear. A DJ-hosted afterparty will keep things going, and yes, you'll need to buy tickets via Eventbrite.
Game On! hosts all kinds of watch parties, and they get all kinds of rave reviews for guaranteeing a fun atmosphere, delicious food, and a great view of the game. The pizza is a definite draw while the clam chowder gets its share of love, too. Interestingly, the bouncers do, too: They're celebrated for being professionals in keeping the vibe happy, energetic, and on track in spite of the inevitable chaos that comes with any game in Boston.
(617) 351-7001
82 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215
Methodology
There are a ton of great places to catch the Super Bowl if you're out and about in Boston, and there's no way we could name each and every one. We made our recommendations by choosing the places that have had a constant track record as being the go-to favorite places to watch not only the Super Bowl and championship games, but ordinary games throughout the season. These are the places that have perfected managing game day chaos, and can offer great food and drinks, outstanding service, and a guaranteed view of the game no matter how busy it gets.
We also took into account Super Bowl-specific watch party plans, and the best of the best have parties that start well ahead of the game and keep going afterwards. These are the places with giveaways, deals on food and drinks, raffles, live music, and DJs. Since there are a ton of great restaurants to be found across Boston, we also looked for venues that were serving rave-worthy food to go along with the game. Finally, we also tried to spotlight places in various neighborhoods and into the suburbs, and although there's a lot going on in Fenway, we're happy to say that there's much, much more beyond the super-famous, ultra-unique Fenway Franks happening, too.