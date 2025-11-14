One Of The Most Expensive (And Highest-Proof) Beers In The World Is Showing Up At Costco
Beer fans, listen up: you just might be able to score one of the world's priciest, booziest, buzziest beers at your local Costco. According to several posts on social media, some eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted Samuel Adams Utopias on shelves. This is major news. While Costco is no stranger to decent beer offerings — beer enthusiasts were excited by the store's Kirkland Helles-Style lager — this recent find is a whole new level.
Sam Adams' Utopias is one of the world's rarest beers thanks to its unique quality, limited releases, and the not-so-insignificant fact that it is illegal in 15 states. The process of crafting Utopias is intense, which is why we only get small releases every two years. This bolsters Utopias' intriguing reputation as one of the rarest beers worth tracking down, so it's thrilling that bottles have been spotted at Costco.
One Instagram user found Utopias at a Costco location in Washington at just $219.99, $20 cheaper than the usual $240 price tag. Likewise, one Redditor spotted a bottle in a warehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where it was listed for full price at $239.99, and another Reddit user nabbed the beer at a Burbank, California-based Costco for $229. Additionally, a user on a BeerAdvocate forum announced that a South Dakota Costco had priced them at $239.99. In short, expect a gamble: if you're already a Utopias fan or curious (and don't live where it's banned), it's worth checking your local Costco.
2025's Utopias are even more impressive
Sam Adams first unveiled the barrel-aged Utopias ale in 2001 and has released a small batch every other year since. The brewery's founder, Jim Koch, began barrel-aging beer way back in 1993 with the mission of seeing how far he could get beer's alcohol level up without distilling it. As long as only fermentation is involved, the liquid can remain classified as beer. Beer's typical ABV range runs anywhere from 3% to 15% or so for strong beers like imperial stouts, with 4% to 7% being most common. With this year's release, the brand has hit a whopping 30% ABV, officially making it one of the world's strongest beers.
This is accomplished by continuously fermenting the beer, converting more of the malt's sugars to booze each time, and barrel-aging for a whiskey-like finish — all of which contributes to the beer's $240 price tag. Thanks to new barrels added to the aging mix, 2025's Utopias is special. Along with the usual ruby port, Carcavelos, Cognac, scotch, and charred whiskey barrels the brewery has always employed, they also used Irish whiskey, Amarone red wine, and red port barrels. This adds up to a decadent beer with the viscosity of a fine spirit and flavor notes of vanilla, toasted oak, dark dried fruit, and honey.
Sam Adams' latest offering is illegal to sell in 15 states total: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia. While you won't find this high ABV beer there, the fact that it can be found at select Costco locations is cause for celebration.