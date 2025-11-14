One Of The Most Expensive (And Highest-Proof) Beers In The World Is Showing Up At Costco

Beer fans, listen up: you just might be able to score one of the world's priciest, booziest, buzziest beers at your local Costco. According to several posts on social media, some eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted Samuel Adams Utopias on shelves. This is major news. While Costco is no stranger to decent beer offerings — beer enthusiasts were excited by the store's Kirkland Helles-Style lager — this recent find is a whole new level.

Sam Adams' Utopias is one of the world's rarest beers thanks to its unique quality, limited releases, and the not-so-insignificant fact that it is illegal in 15 states. The process of crafting Utopias is intense, which is why we only get small releases every two years. This bolsters Utopias' intriguing reputation as one of the rarest beers worth tracking down, so it's thrilling that bottles have been spotted at Costco.

One Instagram user found Utopias at a Costco location in Washington at just $219.99, $20 cheaper than the usual $240 price tag. Likewise, one Redditor spotted a bottle in a warehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where it was listed for full price at $239.99, and another Reddit user nabbed the beer at a Burbank, California-based Costco for $229. Additionally, a user on a BeerAdvocate forum announced that a South Dakota Costco had priced them at $239.99. In short, expect a gamble: if you're already a Utopias fan or curious (and don't live where it's banned), it's worth checking your local Costco.