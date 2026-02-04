Pillsbury's Worst Boxed Cake Mix Is Ruined By The Taste Of Food Dye

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pillsbury is one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to all things baking. However, it may have gone wrong when it comes to one of its popular products. When we ranked 11 Pillsbury boxed cake mixes, from worst to best, its red velvet cake mix came in last place.

Although our taste tester admitted she wasn't the biggest fan of red velvet cake in general, she noted that she felt like she could "taste the red dye" in Pillsbury's Moist Supreme Red Velvet Cake Mix. "And eating something so obviously artificial just isn't appealing to 21st-century palates," she continued. There was also "a bit of chocolate" flavor in the finished product, but it wasn't enough to take the focus off the "distinct food coloring taste."

While old wives' tales have suggested that red velvet cake was nothing more than chocolate cake dyed red, that isn't the case. Instead, it is a combination of cocoa powder and vanilla, along with an acid like white vinegar to give it that recognizable taste.