When To Use Aluminum Foil Vs Parchment Paper In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of how well you clean a baking tray, when it's time to put it in the oven, you probably add a protective layer between the tray and the food. Parchment paper and aluminum foil are the most obvious choices, and while they both prevent the food from sticking to the pan, they're not always interchangeable. It's all about what you're cooking and what result you want to get from it.

Reach for aluminum foil when it comes to all things roasting and broiling. Not only is it designed to withstand high heat but it also conducts and distributes heat efficiently. Aluminum foil is the trick to getting better browning on roast vegetables or meats. Its reflective properties also come into play when you want to protect food from browning — covering a casserole or mac and cheese with foil will prevent the top from burning before it's cooked through. A lesser known but just as handy use is resizing a baking pan with foil. The moldability and sturdy structure let you create an extra wall to contain your food.

You might associate parchment paper with baked goods, and that's really where it's best used. Parchment paper is lined with a thin layer of silicone that gives it a non-stick surface, ensuring your cookies or pastries slide off without issue. It's also the best material for lining cake tins, and the fact you can trace onto it makes it easy to cut into shape. Beyond baking, parchment paper is handy for cooking en papillote, a simple but elegant method that's great for preparing fish.