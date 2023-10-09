Why You Should Never Use Aluminum Foil When Baking Cookies

If you've ever had a problem with your homemade baked goods sticking to your sheet pan, then you've probably resorted to using aluminum foil to line the pan to prevent sticking. However, there is at least one baked good that you shouldn't let anywhere near aluminum foil: Cookies. And for good reason.

As it turns out, using aluminum foil will actually lead to your cookies being baked unevenly. Here's how it works: Because aluminum is a heat conductor, the part of the cookie that is directly touching the aluminum foil (i.e. the bottom) will receive more heat and, thus, bake faster. So, the end result will be super crispy bottoms and not-quite-done middles. In a worst-case scenario, the bottoms of your cookies may even burn while the rest of them don't thoroughly bake through — definitely not ideal.

The good news is that there are other solutions — so, what should you use instead of aluminum foil?