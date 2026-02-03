Make Your Egg Salad 10X Better With This Turkish Method

In the United States, eggs are usually synonymous with a morning meal, either served on their own by scrambling or folding into an omelette, or served in more flavorful ways, such as poaching in a skillet of spicy tomatoes like shakshuka. Humans have been eating eggs for thousands of years, and they've long been considered the ultimate breakfast staple. But with their historically low cost, ease of preparation, and stellar nutrition, it seems shortsighted to only consume eggs in the morning hours. One of the easiest ways to eat eggs outside of traditional breakfast formats is to make an egg salad.

Heartwarmingly named after its resemblance to the daffodil flower, the Turkish egg salad known as nergizleme (also spelled nergisleme) is a far cry from the sad, mayo-laden egg salad from a corner store deli. The white, yellow, and green colors of the egg salad inspire the daffodil comparison, and this egg dish is much more light and refreshing than other styles of egg salad you may have tried. In nergizleme, hard boiled eggs are chopped and tossed with finely chopped parsley, dill, and green onions, as well as salt, olive oil, sumac, and either a minced fresh hot pepper or dried red pepper flakes, like Aleppo pepper.