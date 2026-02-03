I Shop At Trader Joe's Every Week. Here's What's Never In My Cart

I've been shopping on a budget since I got my first job when I was 14, and I have my weekly grocery shopping routine down to a science at this point. Because I'm always trying to save money, I usually go to two or three stores to make sure I'm getting the best deals on my weekly pantry staples. But the one store I look forward to visiting each week is Trader Joe's. Shopping there is really a unique experience because the inventory changes so often, and I can always find a great deal on something new and fun. Yet there is one item you'll never find in my cart: Trader Joe's prepared salads.

This is, in large part, because the salads just aren't a great deal economically. For instance, the Trader Joe's Lemon Basil Pasta Salad is $4.99 for an 11.5-ounce container, which is about two servings. It is made with bowtie pasta, lemon vinaigrette, peas, zucchini, spinach, and shredded asiago cheese. If I bought the ingredients separately, I could make enough homemade pasta salad for at least seven servings — enough to enjoy all week — for only around $12, or $1.72 per serving.

Plus, I like cooking, and I actually think it's more enjoyable to eat salads I've prepared myself. By making them myself, I also have full control over the ingredients. While grocery store prepared salads often taste bland and artificial to me, the ones I make myself can be seasoned perfectly, exactly to my liking. I also know that every ingredient I'm choosing is as fresh as possible, which plays a huge factor in how good the salads taste.