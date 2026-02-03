The Subway Breakfast Item Worth Ordering Every Time
A good time at Subway often starts with the right order. With infinite possibilities right behind the glass counter, it all comes down to finding your own version of sandwich perfection, one trial period at a time. Unless, of course, it's eight in the morning and you're standing in line with a growling stomach, just looking for a quick and easy take-out. On days like this, or any day really, opt for the one item we think is worth ordering the most out of every Subway breakfast menu item: The Black Forest ham, egg, and cheese sandwich will guarantee your morning a yummy start.
The name already tells you all about what this sandwich entails. Tucked inside Subway's Italian bread (or flatbread) are slices of Black Forest ham and fried egg whites, coated with melted American cheese. Tasting Table's reviewer found this combination to be an all-around five-star, both in flavors and textures. The bread, hefty and crunchy, gives the sandwich a fillingness that makes it a perfect contender for on-the-go breakfasts. Upon biting, you get the Black Forest ham's distinctive smoky-sweet intensity that sets the sandwich apart from other common proteins like bacon and steak. It only gets richer and heartier when the savory eggs come into play, and the cheese's molten tang ties everything together. At only $5,99, there's no doubt you're totally getting your money's worth for this breakfast sandwich.
What do other customers think about this Subway breakfast sandwich?
Fast food breakfast sandwiches tend to come with a batch of mixed reviews, and yet, Subway's Black Forest ham, egg, and cheese sandwich still manages to rank high in many Subway breakfast ranking lists. Compared to other options on the menu, this one seems to be much more well-received, largely thanks to the Black Forest ham and its nuanced flavor profile. The way it harmonizes with other ingredients, in which smoky-sweet notes are boosted by the warm, melty cheese, evokes an almost comforting feel that makes this breakfast food as satisfying to the belly as it is to the soul.
That said, this sandwich is not exempt from criticism. The one thing that many agree it needs is an extra drizzle of sauce. Depending on your personal preference, it can be hot sauce for a spark of heat or a little mustard to kick up the taste profile. Maybe even opt for barbecue sauce or Chipotle Southwest to awaken the ham's savory undertone. There are so many Subway sauces out there that you won't ever run out of options. TikTok user Morgan Chomps also believes that even though the sandwich is adequate as a whole, it might be "too heavy on the eggs," which overwhelms the remaining ingredients. If this is also an issue for you, consider loading up on the ham and cheese, and you should have the sandwich at its very best.