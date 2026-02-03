The Subway Breakfast Item Worth Ordering Every Time

A good time at Subway often starts with the right order. With infinite possibilities right behind the glass counter, it all comes down to finding your own version of sandwich perfection, one trial period at a time. Unless, of course, it's eight in the morning and you're standing in line with a growling stomach, just looking for a quick and easy take-out. On days like this, or any day really, opt for the one item we think is worth ordering the most out of every Subway breakfast menu item: The Black Forest ham, egg, and cheese sandwich will guarantee your morning a yummy start.

The name already tells you all about what this sandwich entails. Tucked inside Subway's Italian bread (or flatbread) are slices of Black Forest ham and fried egg whites, coated with melted American cheese. Tasting Table's reviewer found this combination to be an all-around five-star, both in flavors and textures. The bread, hefty and crunchy, gives the sandwich a fillingness that makes it a perfect contender for on-the-go breakfasts. Upon biting, you get the Black Forest ham's distinctive smoky-sweet intensity that sets the sandwich apart from other common proteins like bacon and steak. It only gets richer and heartier when the savory eggs come into play, and the cheese's molten tang ties everything together. At only $5,99, there's no doubt you're totally getting your money's worth for this breakfast sandwich.