Fudgy, Protein-Packed Brownies Start With This Unexpected Canned Ingredient
There's a lot to be said for enjoying desserts for what they are: a sweet treat that can fit into a balanced diet. However, if you're in a position where you want to make every meal count in terms of nutrition, you don't have to miss out — with a can of chickpeas, your tray of brownies can be packed full of protein. Before you start to protest, rest assured that you won't be able to taste the chickpeas once they're mixed with the chocolate. In fact, they'll add a rich fudge-like texture to the mix that you wouldn't get with regular brownies.
Chickpeas are one of the absolute best canned goods to stock your pantry — not just for the wide range of things you can do with them, but for the nutrition that they offer. Each can packs over 17 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, all of which is going to raise those macros for your brownies. This isn't exactly an ingredient swap, so you'll need to follow a recipe that's created specifically for using chickpeas. However, the starchiness of the blended legumes provides enough structure to replace the flour at a 1:1 ratio — making them useful if you want to make gluten-free brownies.
Chickpea brownies can also be made vegan if you add a binding agent to replace the eggs. Peanut butter or tahini will complement the nuttiness of the chickpeas, but you could also use the leftover chickpea water from the can.
Other ways to boost the protein of brownies
A can of chickpeas is a simple way to boost the protein in your brownies, but it's certainly not the only one. To start with, you can use other nutrient-packed beans just as you would chickpeas. White beans offer a similar neutral taste and creamy texture, with 24.5 grams of protein per can. Black beans, on the other hand, have a more floury texture and a sweeter taste that would also complement the flavor of the cocoa, with even more protein at 28 grams per can. For even more, check out Ksenia Prints' vegan chocolate brownie recipe that includes both black beans and tofu.
If you can't get your head around beans in your brownies, then you do have other options. Cottage cheese is a surprisingly easy addition. While you will need to blend it well to avoid any lumpy texture, you can give your brownies a protein boost with this simple ingredient by adding it straight into your brownie batter or swapping it for some of the butter for a lower-fat option. You can also add more protein to the brownies with protein powder. Simply swap up to a third the flour in the recipe for your favorite protein powder — bonus points if it's chocolate flavor.