Fudgy, Protein-Packed Brownies Start With This Unexpected Canned Ingredient

There's a lot to be said for enjoying desserts for what they are: a sweet treat that can fit into a balanced diet. However, if you're in a position where you want to make every meal count in terms of nutrition, you don't have to miss out — with a can of chickpeas, your tray of brownies can be packed full of protein. Before you start to protest, rest assured that you won't be able to taste the chickpeas once they're mixed with the chocolate. In fact, they'll add a rich fudge-like texture to the mix that you wouldn't get with regular brownies.

Chickpeas are one of the absolute best canned goods to stock your pantry — not just for the wide range of things you can do with them, but for the nutrition that they offer. Each can packs over 17 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, all of which is going to raise those macros for your brownies. This isn't exactly an ingredient swap, so you'll need to follow a recipe that's created specifically for using chickpeas. However, the starchiness of the blended legumes provides enough structure to replace the flour at a 1:1 ratio — making them useful if you want to make gluten-free brownies.

Chickpea brownies can also be made vegan if you add a binding agent to replace the eggs. Peanut butter or tahini will complement the nuttiness of the chickpeas, but you could also use the leftover chickpea water from the can.