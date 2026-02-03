You Can Trade In Outdated Electronics For Grocery Money At Costco — Here's How

If you have a lot of outdated or obsolete electronics hanging around your house, Costco has an amazing way to turn them into grocery money. It has partnered with Phobio, a company that specializes in trade-in services for electronics. Customers can use a simple process to send in old electronics that still work, and Phobio will inspect and test them and then wipe the data. It will then send a trade-in amount to Costco, and a digital Costco Shop Card will be issued to you in that amount, helping you save money buying groceries from Costco.

You can use your Costco Shop Card for almost anything in the warehouse (even if you aren't a member) and for select items on the website. Phobio has been in business since 2010 and has a 4.2-star rating on Trustpilot. However, as with any other online transaction, you should be wary. You could potentially get a higher price for working electronics if you sell them through Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or Craigslist. In some cases, you may even be able to use the manufacturer's buy-back program.

Also, reviews for Phobio online are mixed. While customers on Trustpilot report generally favorable experiences, there are a few Reddit threads recounting horror stories. One person said they were quoted $450 for their trade-in, but after sending in their MacBook, it was returned a month later "with dents, scratches and dings." They claimed the device "refused to boot and was essentially converted into a brick," and that attempts to resolve the issue with Phobio and Costco went nowhere. Yet in that same thread, there are a few people who described the process as seamless, saying that they had successfully used the company multiple times.