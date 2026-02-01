This Is The Worst Spice Cake Mix On Store Shelves, According To A Pro Baker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the mood for cake but don't want to travel down the path of an overly sweet dessert, spice cake is for you. Known for its aromatics, which typically include a combination of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves, spice cake has become an underrated baked good, providing a hint of warm comfort with each bite. And, like its sweeter counterpart, its popularity has led to a number of boxed mixes for those looking for convenience. That said, not all boxed mixes are worth throwing into your shopping cart. In our ranking of six boxed spice cake mixes, which was conducted by pro baker Lei Shishak, Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake Mix landed in last place.

Although Shishak grew up with Betty Crocker cake mixes, the brand's spice cake failed to offer the nostalgic bite she was after. Instead, after noticing that the batter was quite thin and watery, she was met with a cake that had only a faint whiff of spice and a "barely detectable" spice taste. "This cake mix delivered the least amount of spice — and was the biggest letdown," Shishak admitted.

According to Shishak, the spice cake had a soft and springy texture with a sweetness level that was "spot on." However, it was so dry that she couldn't go from bite to bite without water.