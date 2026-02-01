This Is The Worst Spice Cake Mix On Store Shelves, According To A Pro Baker
If you're in the mood for cake but don't want to travel down the path of an overly sweet dessert, spice cake is for you. Known for its aromatics, which typically include a combination of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves, spice cake has become an underrated baked good, providing a hint of warm comfort with each bite. And, like its sweeter counterpart, its popularity has led to a number of boxed mixes for those looking for convenience. That said, not all boxed mixes are worth throwing into your shopping cart. In our ranking of six boxed spice cake mixes, which was conducted by pro baker Lei Shishak, Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake Mix landed in last place.
Although Shishak grew up with Betty Crocker cake mixes, the brand's spice cake failed to offer the nostalgic bite she was after. Instead, after noticing that the batter was quite thin and watery, she was met with a cake that had only a faint whiff of spice and a "barely detectable" spice taste. "This cake mix delivered the least amount of spice — and was the biggest letdown," Shishak admitted.
According to Shishak, the spice cake had a soft and springy texture with a sweetness level that was "spot on." However, it was so dry that she couldn't go from bite to bite without water.
Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake Mix is dry and underflavored
On Betty Crocker's website, shoppers were equally unimpressed, giving the spice cake a 3.5 out of 5 rating and complaining that it was "dry," "dreadful," and lacking in spice. "The flavor was a little disappointing, not very 'spicy' at all," one person stated. Several others noted that the cake fell apart after baking and advised fellow at-home chefs to steer clear of the product.
Over on Amazon, the Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake Mix had a much higher rating of 4.7 out of 5, but people still mentioned the not-very-spicy flavor of the cake. Someone else noted that they added water to the batter for extra moisture.
While this spice cake may not be the best option out there when it comes to box mixes, that's not to say that you can't improve your spice cake with extra ingredients. For example, topping it with cream cheese or honey would add moisture, adding in chocolate chips or dried fruit would add texture, and sprinkling more spices or molasses into the batter would offer more flavor.
If you'd rather not have to mess with the recipe, look to Krusteaz's Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix. It landed at the top of Shishak's list due to its perfectly balanced spice level and "wonderfully moist" crumb.