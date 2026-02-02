Why Bold And Colorful Lacquer Finishes Are Making A Comeback In Kitchens

Take a look at the kitchen trends set to dominate 2026, and one thing becomes clear: the minimalist look that became de rigueur in recent years is over. Instead, kitchens are going to feel warm, personalized, stylish, and eclectic. If this resonates and you're seeking out design trends that are an antidote to clinical, all-white kitchens, look no further than the vibrant lacquer that's this year's next big thing.

The gloss and color-pop of lacquer is a refreshing alternative — it achieves a playful vibrancy with modern sophistication. There are plenty of perks that come with lacquer finishes, too. For one thing, lacquer can be applied almost anywhere, from an accent kitchen island to your dining table to the material for all of your counters and cabinets. It introduces and strengthens the room's color scheme, also contributes some fresh texture with its sleek, shiny finish.

The sheen and smoothness of lacquer makes it super easy to clean and maintain. It's also durable; part of its purpose is to strengthen and protect surfaces, so any kitchen updates with this material will last you. This also means it's easier and more affordable to update your kitchen as you're not entirely replacing pieces but cleaning, sanding, and painting them with lacquer.