Why Bold And Colorful Lacquer Finishes Are Making A Comeback In Kitchens
Take a look at the kitchen trends set to dominate 2026, and one thing becomes clear: the minimalist look that became de rigueur in recent years is over. Instead, kitchens are going to feel warm, personalized, stylish, and eclectic. If this resonates and you're seeking out design trends that are an antidote to clinical, all-white kitchens, look no further than the vibrant lacquer that's this year's next big thing.
The gloss and color-pop of lacquer is a refreshing alternative — it achieves a playful vibrancy with modern sophistication. There are plenty of perks that come with lacquer finishes, too. For one thing, lacquer can be applied almost anywhere, from an accent kitchen island to your dining table to the material for all of your counters and cabinets. It introduces and strengthens the room's color scheme, also contributes some fresh texture with its sleek, shiny finish.
The sheen and smoothness of lacquer makes it super easy to clean and maintain. It's also durable; part of its purpose is to strengthen and protect surfaces, so any kitchen updates with this material will last you. This also means it's easier and more affordable to update your kitchen as you're not entirely replacing pieces but cleaning, sanding, and painting them with lacquer.
Lacquer is stylish, versatile, and has been popular before
2026 is far from the first time lacquer finishes have been popular. Today's lacquer is resin mixed with plasticizers and solvents. But craftspeople in ancient China were the first to begin using just the natural tree resin to give furniture a hard, beautifully shiny finish. It became a standard aesthetic in Asian design, and this later spread to Europe as trade routes developed. Gradually, lacquer itself began to spread to other decorative interpretations, most notably as a core element of the Art Deco movement of the 20th century, before its resurgence back into design trends in 2026.
Today's revival of lacquer finishes is one of the most surefire ways to inject personality into your kitchen. Pick your color scheme and how amplified you want it. If you want to add a brighter color to punctuate a more neutral scheme, use lacquer on accent pieces. If you want to lean into a vivid hue, paint your cabinets and counters. Whatever you do, make the most of its textural intrigue with contrasts. Call on soft textures to balance it, like adding soft cushions to the chairs around a lacquered table, or jacquard curtains hanging over a lacquered counter.
While lacquer makes a statement, it's versatile in terms of how you style it. You can also choose lacquer in a shade like black or gray to embrace the sheen in a sleeker, more understated way. Paired with metallic hardware and accents, lacquer exudes Art Deco glam, while primary-leaning colors feel retro-chic, and saturated hues give off modern opulence.