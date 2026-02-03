Gordon Ramsay Says This Menu Detail Is A Red Flag You Shouldn't Ignore

Gordon Ramsay has a few decades of knowledge from being a world-famous chef under his belt, so when he doles out restaurant-related advice, we're keen to listen to whatever he has to say. Whether it's dishes to avoid ordering at a restaurant or general info on how to get the most out of your dining experience, Ramsay's insider tips are worth taking into account when you're going out to eat. In an interview with the Daily Mail, chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay shared his golden rules for eating out at a restaurant, and when you should be wary of specials offered.

Most of us have experienced sitting down at a restaurant and being either verbally told or handed a list of the day's specials that the restaurant is running. While they may seem exciting or exclusive, if there are too many listed, that can be a major red flag. "Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening," said Ramsay. "When they list 10 specials, that's not special." Similarly, in terms of specials being meant to disappear, if there is a permanent home for specials on a menu that's not printed daily, those don't really deserve to be called specials, as they aren't temporary. Although Ramsay has some very valid points, don't believe all the myths about daily specials, as you might miss out on something, well, special.