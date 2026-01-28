Miss Costco's Holiday Cookie Platter? Sam's Club Dropped Its Own Massive Tray (And It's Cheaper)

Each cookie in Sam's Club's newest tray is freshly-baked at the store's bakery, which has a proven track record of high-quality desserts. The current lineup of flavors is still fairly new, but previous lineups are clearly fan-favorites among shoppers on social media. One Reddit user said that last year's lineup, which featured flavors like Cotton Candy and Orange Dreamsicle, "might have been the best cookies I have ever had." If this season's lineup is anything like previous ones, there are bound to be rave reviews in the near future.

Beyond their delicious taste and soft texture, Sam's Club shoppers especially like the convenience of their massive yet inexpensive cookie trays. One shopper, in particular, wrote a review on the store's website, and said, "Quick and easy. Had a last minute function and no one thought of dessert. So I made a trip to the club and got enough cookies to cover the event." Other shoppers mention purchasing the tray for parties and family reunions, but even for those without a big gathering to attend, Sam's Club's cookie tray is worth buying since you can store any remaining cookies in the freezer. Once you give a Sam's Club cookie a try, though, we have a feeling that won't be necessary.