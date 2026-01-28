Miss Costco's Holiday Cookie Platter? Sam's Club Dropped Its Own Massive Tray (And It's Cheaper)
When the cookie tray disappears from most bakery shelves, you know the holidays are officially over. But never fear, Sam's Club just released its very own seasonal cookie tray for those who are mourning last year's Costco cookie tray — or for those who simply need a sweet, post-holiday pick-me up. Even better? Sam's Club cookie trays are just as big as Costco's, but they're even cheaper, and according to customers, they are totally worth a trip to the Costco rival.
Sam's Club's new cookie tray comes with a whopping 60 cookies made up of five unique flavors. This lineup includes a flavor for everyone: Honey Almond Shortbread, Birthday Cake Shortbread, Chocolate Cherry, Blueberry & Creme, and Salted Caramel Cashew. The entire tray costs just $19.93, and you'll get 12 of each flavor. This is a steal compared to Costco's most recent holiday cookie tray, which also featured 60 cookies but cost $24.99. Not only will Sam's Club's newest bakery item sweeten up your day, it'll save you $5 — and there's nothing better than a sweet deal.
A Sam's Club bakery fan-favorite
Each cookie in Sam's Club's newest tray is freshly-baked at the store's bakery, which has a proven track record of high-quality desserts. The current lineup of flavors is still fairly new, but previous lineups are clearly fan-favorites among shoppers on social media. One Reddit user said that last year's lineup, which featured flavors like Cotton Candy and Orange Dreamsicle, "might have been the best cookies I have ever had." If this season's lineup is anything like previous ones, there are bound to be rave reviews in the near future.
Beyond their delicious taste and soft texture, Sam's Club shoppers especially like the convenience of their massive yet inexpensive cookie trays. One shopper, in particular, wrote a review on the store's website, and said, "Quick and easy. Had a last minute function and no one thought of dessert. So I made a trip to the club and got enough cookies to cover the event." Other shoppers mention purchasing the tray for parties and family reunions, but even for those without a big gathering to attend, Sam's Club's cookie tray is worth buying since you can store any remaining cookies in the freezer. Once you give a Sam's Club cookie a try, though, we have a feeling that won't be necessary.