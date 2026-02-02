The Gooey Ingredient That Turns Regular Peanut Butter Toast Into A Bakery-Level Treat

Peanut butter toast is a peak low-effort, high-payoff breakfast food. A slice of plain toast with butter isn't that filling, but when you add a swipe of your favorite peanut butter brand to the top, you're powered up with an extra dose of protein, fats, and fiber to keep you fueled through to lunch time. However, this simple breakfast can be a little, well, simple. Luckily there are many additions that make peanut butter toast even better, including one nostalgic topping: toasted marshmallows.

If you grew up in the '90s in New England, chances are you're more than familiar with the iconic Fluffernutter sandwich, which combines creamy peanut butter and marshmallow fluff between two slices of white bread. Consider toasted marshmallows on peanut butter toast an upscale, open-faced rendition of the Fluffernutter. That said, you don't want to stop with just adding a dollop of Fluff to the top of your peanut butter toast.

If you're really after flavor, it's time to break out the butane torch to give it a bit of a gourmet touch. Of course, if you don't own one, you could slide the peanut buttered and marshmallow-ed slice into a toaster oven for a couple of minutes until the marshmallows turn golden and soften.